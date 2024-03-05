Fort Buchanan inspires inclusion across the Caribbean

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Soldiers, civilians, students, and members of the installation community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community and Convention Club on March 8 to celebrate the International Women's Day event under the theme "Inspire Inclusion."



Several Fort Buchanan women were recognized for their contributions and dedication as part of the ceremony.



The honored women were Lieutenant Yoalis Alvarez, the first female Supervisor of the Security Guards; Milda Roman, the first woman mechanic at Fort Buchanan; Neysa Maldonado, Graphic Artist at the Morale Welfare and Recreation; Sgt 1st Class Miriam Quiñones, an Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran and cancer survivor; and Staff Sgt Natacha Melendez, a mother, student, and Soldier who joined virtually. Melendez’ family represented her during the ceremony.



Their colleagues introduced the group of women one by one, highlighting their many contributions to the Fort Buchanan community, Puerto Rico, and the United States.



Denise Foster, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Caribbean Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was the guest speaker for the event. During her speech, she defined the concept of inclusion.



"Inclusion is not about being politically correct. It is about building more cohesive and effective teams. When we value and respect each other's differences, we unlock the full potential of our collective strength. We are stronger together. As we strive for excellence, let us remember that diversity is not a limitation. It is our greatest asset. Together, we can achieve greatness—not in spite of our differences but because of our differences," said Foster, who is also a retired soldier.



The DEA leader also encouraged the audience to take action to promote inclusion at all levels.



"On this International Women's Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a culture of inclusion and respect within our ranks. Let's empower and support one another, recognizing individuals' invaluable contributions to mission success. We cannot say be all you can be and not give her the opportunity to be all she can be," said Foster, followed by a spontaneous applause from the audience.



Meanwhile, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander and the event's host, also reflected on the significance of the celebration.



"Women worldwide and here in Puerto Rico have achieved educational, leadership, and workplace milestones. Though challenges persist, the professionals we recognize today show that through resiliency, determination, education, and advocacy, there is great hope and promise in the days to come," said Moulton.



The garrison commander also charged those present to enable inclusion at their levels and across the organization.



"We must create environments where all women are valued and respected. Our theme this year is to inspire inclusion. What does this mean? It's about recognizing the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life. We forge a better world when we inspire others to understand and value women's inclusion. When women feel included, they experience a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment," added Moulton.



This International Women's Day event is a clear indicator of how Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean, invests in its people as part of a comprehensive effort to maximize human potential and ensure fair treatment for all persons based solely on merit, fitness, and capability in support of readiness.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard military personnel, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.

Date Posted: 03.08.2024