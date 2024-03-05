Ivy Division Leadership Visits CGSC

Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, talks about...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Doniel Kennedy | Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, talks about multi-domain operations and how the 4th Inf. Div. is at the forefront during a visit to the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., March 7, 2024.The Command and General Staff School (CGSS) is the largest among four academic schools within the CGSC, providing a master's-level curriculum to nearly 5,000 U.S. Army Majors, Sister Service and Interagency personnel annually through the Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC)(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – The 4th Infantry Division’s focus on multi-domain operations was boosted as senior leaders from the organization visited the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) March 7- 9, 2024 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, alongside Command Sgt. Major Alex Kupratty, division command sergeant major of the 4th Infantry Division, discussed MDO with future division officers at the Tactical Commanders Development Course.



“The 4th Infantry Division is the marquee multi-domain operations (MDO) unit in the Army, and is actively building lethal teams through talented commanders and principal staff members across all military branches,” stated Doyle.





MDO emphasizes a holistic approach that includes space, cyber, air, land, and maritime operations, recognizing that success occurs when these converge to achieve desired operational outcomes. The 4th Inf. Div. specializes in creating opportunities for organizations operating across the five domains to build real-world experience and expertise due to its organizational structure and unique geographical advantage.



“Fort Carson is the only Army installation that has a space brigade on its installation and is within close proximity of a Space Force base and the Air Force Academy,” explained Doyle.



The students in attendance included mid-career officers throughout the Army representing multiple military occupational specialties, some of which will soon be en route to Fort Carson as their next duty station.



Maj. Grant Alexis, a Judge Advocate Attorney and student at the CGSC in bound for Fort Carson this July, found Doyle and Kupratty’s briefings to be very helpful.

"I really appreciated the CG’s clarity on expectation management for leaders within the multi-domain functions of the 4th Infantry Division’s battle approach,” said Alexis. “It is always helpful to enter a new organization where expectations and planning are crystal clear from the jump.”



Speaking about the importance of professional military education, Doyle noted that their education at CGSC is “one of the most critical steps” for these officers regarding readiness as leaders across the Army.



“We have to have folks who are well educated on warfighter techniques in order to spread that knowledge throughout our formations, helping to build a stronger and more formidable military,” stated Doyle.



Doyle also emphasized the importance of speaking truth to power and ensuring that risks, costs, and responsibilities are fully understood. He urged the students to go to their units with a mindset of making a difference by improving systems and reinvesting in the future of our Army regarding strategy and repetition.



The 4th Inf. Div. continues to sculpt its identity as the Army’s marquee MDO division with engagements like the CGSC visit and daily improvements in forward mindsets, building upon peak partnerships, developing lethal teams, and empowering ready people amongst its ranks.



“I encourage all the officers to enjoy this phase in their careers and to enable and enhance their teams by collectively working together,” Doyle said.”It is integral to building lethal teams and embodying forward mindsets in your leadership tactics, that is how we are building strong forces.”