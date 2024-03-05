NSASP Says Goodbye to Cmdr. Koch

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) said goodbye to Cmdr. Brian Koch, who served as the command’s executive office since 2021, during an informal farewell party Feb. 26. Koch received accolades and a Meritorious Service Medal for his unwavering support of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren- and NSF Indian Head-based missions, as well as for his leadership within NSASP itself. The tour was a distinctly different experience compared to Koch’s previous missions as a helicopter-flying naval aviator and instructor pilot.



“Entering the world of Installation Management was certainly a shift in mindset for me, but a welcomed one,” said Koch. “I have really enjoyed my time here at NSASP and will always be thankful that I was given this opportunity. I would categorize this tour as a rewarding challenge. Every day brought new things to consider, mitigate, learn, and celebrate.”



One of the most pressing concerns for any installation leader is security, an area in which Koch excelled. During his tenure, he led the Installation Training Team as it executed 15 integrated training exercises and completed the Navy’s triennial series of security assessments – the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART), the Regional Assessment (RAS) and the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP). Koch’s team received the highest-rated assessments in the Naval District Washington region. He also served as NSASP’s commanding officer for more than 100 days during his tenure.



Koch credited his Sailors and workforce for the success. “I’m grateful to have had such a strong staff and workforce to work alongside with during my tour,” he said. “I have learned so much from this team and am thankful for their expertise and camaraderie.”



He also credited his family for providing him with patient support during the tour, and indeed during every chapter of his Navy career. “I’m blessed to have such a great family to come home to every night. They have been supportive of me every step of the way. My wife, Barbie, has been nothing but patient and supportive throughout all of the late night phone calls to deal with an absurdly wide array of incidents. I’m hoping that weekend vacations on the Amalfi Coast will more than make up for it.”



Koch’s next assignment will be at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, a duty station that is also something of a homecoming. Koch was born in Naples, the son of a Navy Supply Corps officer. While he hopes to take some of the installation management lessons learned at NSASP with him, Koch also highlighted some wisdom earned during his tour to NSASP Sailors and the workforce.



“I think just remembering the phrase often uttered around the headquarters building ‘we are the base’ can be extremely helpful in remembering what our primary purpose is here,” he said. “If we don’t act proactively in making needed improvements or correcting unsafe situations, then it won’t ever get done. The current team here absolutely has that in mind, which should be encouraging for all base employees and residents. NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head are very much in good hands and I look forward to seeing the result of everyone’s hard work several years down the road.”



Koch’s replacement is no stranger to installation management and intends to build on his work. Cmdr. Bob Lusk, former NSASP executive officer, will return to the role in March. Lusk passed the baton to Koch in 2021, and went on to serve a successful tour at the Surface Mine and Warfighting Development Center Detachment Dahlgren.



“I’ve spent a lot of my own time and efforts working in installation management and understand the pressure, and I’ve been pleased to see the progress Koch made serving at NSASP,” said Lusk. “I look forward to re-taking the mantle and continuing to move the ball forward, like Commander Koch has.”



NSASP’s top leader, Commanding Officer Capt. David Wilson Jr., offered Koch high praise for the time he dedicated to NSASP and expected him to find success wherever his Navy career takes him. “Commander Koch came to us as a hot fill, and leaves us as a seasoned executive officer,” said Wilson. “NSA Naples will be lucky to have him.”

