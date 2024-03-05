Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Sailor Recruits Brother to the Fleet

    Navy Sailor Recruits Brother to the Fleet

    Photo By Anna Jefferson | NC1 Andrew Davis (left) and Seaman Apprentice Xavier Davis (right) pose at MEPS...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Story by Anna Jefferson 

    NTAG Great Lakes

    From brothers to Shipmates.

    Meet NC1 Andrew Davis (left) and Seaman Recruit Xavier Davis (right). This past Tuesday, Xavier left for boot camp at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes.

    When asked why he decided to join the Navy, Xavier pointed to his older brother and said “that guy right there.”

    Xavier, a native of Peoria, IL, graduated from high school in May of 2023. He said he didn’t originally plan on going into the military, but later changed his mind.

    “I saw a big opportunity with the Navy and when my brother told me to come join, I said ‘okay,” Xavier said. “I’m excited to pursue my career and hopefully enjoy it for the rest of my life.”

    Following boot camp graduation, Xavier will attend “A” school in Meridian, Mississippi and begin his career as a logistic specialist (LS).

    NC1 Davis believes him being in the military has largely influenced his brother.

    “When I left when I was 18, he was only six years old,” NC1 Davis said. “He’s seen that everything I have in my life and I believe he wants to be successful and this is the way to get him there.”

    NC1 Andrew Davis originally joined the Navy as a culinary specialist on submarines but made the switch to recruiting in May of 2023.

    “I fell in love with recruiting,” NC1 Davis said. “I love being able to help people out who need the help or want to get out on their own, like my brother”.

    Xavier said he was excited to be in the Navy and even joked about being confident in the challenges he might face.

    “If my brother can make it through boot camp, I definitely can,” Xavier said. “I’m way stronger than him.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 13:02
    Story ID: 465744
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailor Recruits Brother to the Fleet, by Anna Jefferson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy Sailor Recruits Brother to the Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiter
    navy
    sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT