U.S. and UK research labs collaborate on Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Courtesy Photo | U.S. participants, Air Force Capt. William Dallmann and Cody Kearse of the Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. participants, Air Force Capt. William Dallmann and Cody Kearse of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate at Rome, New York, interact with UK and U.S. AI tools during the virtual demonstration as part of the UK and U.S. collaboration for accelerating AI development, Oct. 18, 2021. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ROME, N.Y. (AFRL) – The Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), have demonstrated for the first time the ability for the U.S. and the UK to jointly develop, select, train, and deploy state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms in support of the Armed Forces of each of the two nations.



This research is designed to support adjacent, collaborating, U.S. and UK brigades with enduring wide-area situational awareness, which aims to improve decision-making, increase operational tempo, reduce risk to life, and reduce manpower burden.



The in-person/virtual demonstration was hosted jointly at AFRL’s Information Directorate in Rome, New York, and Dstl at its site near Salisbury October 18. The demonstration highlighted integrated AI technologies across the two nations, showcasing the ability to share data and algorithms through a common development and deployment platform to enable the rapid selection, testing, and deployment of Artificial Intelligence capabilities. The event was made possible by a UK and U.S. Partnership Agreement concerning autonomy and artificial intelligence collaboration established in December 2020.



It was the first of a rotational series of events to be hosted by the joint and international signatories of the Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence Collaboration (AAIC) Partnership Agreement. The event was attended in-person by leadership participants from both the U.S. and the UK, and virtually by participants from all services and the United States Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSDR&E).



The AAIC Partnership Agreement effort is led by the United States Department of the Air Force, with AFRL as the lead agency for the DAF, in partnership with OUSDR&E, the U.S. Navy and Army, and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).



“We are dedicated to getting robotics and autonomous systems capability into the hands of the warfighters,” said Dr. Robert W. Sadowski, U.S. Army DEVCOM. “Advances in robotics and autonomy will make our formations more capable and mission-ready while providing protection to our warfighters through unprecedented stand-off while enabling enhanced lethality on the battlefield.”



The four-year partnership agreement includes objectives to accelerate joint UK/U.S. development and sharing of AI technology and capabilities, with the agreement spanning from foundational research in test verification and validation to AI algorithm research & development, to joint experiments advancing Joint All Domain Command and Control capabilities of both nations.



“The October 18 event demonstrated how the UK and U.S. can integrate AI technology to create the first end to end Machine Learning (ML) research, development, and deployment ecosystem enabling rapid data sharing, algorithm development, evaluation, and deployment. AI will play a critical role in accelerating decision making to meet the pace & scale of the future battlespace,” said Dr. Lee M. Seversky, AFRL lead for the demonstration and the U.S. Project Agreement.



During the demonstration, the simulated scenario focused on how the UK and U.S. can cooperate and share AI capabilities to support the “close” fight where both countries operate in adjacent areas and can share data, AI algorithms, and capability tightly during mission execution.



The demonstration brought together key technologies from the UK in the form of Model Cards, which are able to present to a commander the ability to quickly understand, explore, and select appropriate ML models from many to deploy in mission, and U.S. StreamlinedML which is a government owned, extensible, open platform to quickly build ML workflows, train & evaluate ML models, and deploy them regardless of the source or ML software stack use – taking advantage of the best of breed ML technology spanning commercial, academia and government.



Dstl’s Todd Robinson heads up the UK element to the project, and said, “This collaboration with AFRL & the US services is crucial to drive the very latest AI technology into military operations and innovative research in both nations. The demonstration is just the first step toward our ambition of deploying novel AI that can learn in the field into an experimental trial environment, something that hasn’t been done before and is only possible due to this collaboration.”



The demonstration successfully showed the integration of 15 state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, 12 UK and U.S. datasets, 5 automated ML workflows for training and retraining models based on mission needs, and the ability deploy the models as a service to target end users and platforms.



This is the first of a series of joint technical and operation experiments planned under the four year partnership agreement.



About AFRL



The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.



Dstl – The science inside UK defence and security



The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) delivers high-impact science and technology (S&T) for the UK's defence, security and prosperity.



Dstl is an Executive Agency of the MOD with around 4,500 staff working across four sites; Porton Down, near Salisbury, Portsdown West, near Portsmouth, Fort Halstead, near Sevenoaks, and Alverstoke, near Gosport.



What we do:

Research – original research and concepts, creating new capabilities for defence and security

Requirements and Evaluation – Dstl S&T support to assess, evaluate and deliver current and next generation capabilities

Specialist Advice & Services – our knowledge and facilities are ready to meet priority needs

Operational Support – rapid and deployed S&T to meet the urgency of operations

Dstl gives the UK clear advantage across science, technology, cyber and information.



For more information contact the Dstl press office on 01980 950000 option 2.

Email: Dstlpress@dstl.gov.uk