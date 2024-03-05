Live music returns to McConnell with Rockfest 2024

Live music is returning to McConnell with the 22nd Force Support Squadron hosting Rockfest 2024 on May 18 featuring Everclear, Switchfoot and Hoobastank.



Starting off the night will be Everclear, an American rock band known for their distinctive sound blending elements of alternative rock and grunge. Formed in Portland, Oregon in 1991, the band gained widespread recognition in the mid-1990s with hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine."



Next up will be Switchfoot, a prominent American alternative rock band recognized for their dynamic sound, thoughtful lyrics and electrifying live performances. Originating from San Diego, the band formed in 1996 and quickly rose to prominence with their breakthrough album "The Beautiful Letdown" in 2023, featuring hits like "Meant to Live" and "Dare You to Move."



To end the night will be Hoobastank, an American band that emerged in the late 1990s, hailing from Agoura Hills, California. Formed by vocalist Doug Robb, guitarist Dan Estrin, drummer Chris Hesse, and bassist Mark Lappalainen, the band gained widespread recognition with their self-titled album "Hoobastank" released in 2001.



The event will take place between the dining facility and outdoor pool, where attendees can park at the Robert J. Dole Center. Carnival games and other kickoff events will begin at 3 p.m. with the musical guests taking the stage at 6 p.m.



"Rockfest is a concert series provided by Air Force Entertainment and supported by many squadrons on base," said Tiffany Dalzell, 22nd FSS community cohesion coordinator. "While the force support squadron hosts it, we would not be able to execute without the dedicated assistance from the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 22nd Security Forces Squadron."



If weather permits, the pool will be open and there will be multiple food and beverage options on site.

