MacDill's Canine Guardians: The Unseen Shield

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Karlovich, a Military Working Dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, and MWD Jenny pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 6, 2024. Handlers and their dogs undergo daily training to hone their skills, with a focus on narcotics detection. Jenny is in the process of becoming patrol certified which involves advanced training that underscores the importance of trust and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 6th Security Forces Squadron's Military Working Dogs (MWD) are not just pets; they are highly trained assets, crucial to the base's security operations.

MWD Jenny is the newest hero to join the pack, and through training with her handler she will become a critical addition to the team.

The squadron, tasked with the comprehensive training and deployment of MWD’s, currently manages nine dogs, with authorization for eleven. These dogs are responsible for conducting several thousand vehicle searches and ensuring security prior to high-profile visits.

Handlers and their dogs undergo daily training, usually around 60-70 minimum hours a week to hone their skills, with a focus on both narcotics and explosive detection. Jenny’s current goal is to become patrol certified, a venture that involves advanced training and relies on a strong trust and teamwork between MWDs and their handlers.

New handlers, like U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Karlovich, quickly learn that asking questions and embracing constructive criticism are essential for growth.

“If you’re not willing to learn new things every day then you should probably move on,” said Karlovich. “Alongside patience and teamwork, the drive to learn is absolutely essential for a canine handler.”

The 6th SFS MWD team continually works to build a culture conducive to learning.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Woolridge, 6th SFS MWD kennel master, explains, “We are a family first. We take care of each other.”

Woolridge emphasizes the ethos of mutual support and relentless pursuit of knowledge that permeates the unit, "the biggest thing is being able to pass down knowledge to the next generation. Seeing this professional you helped train, seeing them out there killing it in the Air Force makes it so meaningful."

Here at MacDill Air Force Base, the 6th SFS MWD flight stands as a testament to dedication and hard work, and is an invaluable contribution to the U.S. Air Force. Jenny and Karlovich, along with their squadron, continue to set a standard of excellence, safeguarding the base and its inhabitants with unmatched loyalty and professionalism.