Mountain Home AFB aircraft lands on taxiway

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Two F-15E Strike Eagles landed on Taxiway Alpha as part of Operation Garrison Forward, Feb. 13, 2024, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

Taxiway Alpha is less than half the width of the runway and approximately half the length than the runway with obstacles such as sunshades to avoid.

Landing on this taxiway proves F-15 aircraft, aircrew and supporting agencies can operate in a more agile way than was widely known before.

Maj. Gina Dickinson, 366th Operations Support Squadron’s director of operations, explained they are exploring operating at bases that are not well established or well protected, and in less-than-ideal places and conditions they have never operated in before.

“This is something that we have always known both the aircraft and aircrew are capable of doing,” Dickinson said. “We are moving into a realm of operations that accepts more risk deliberately. It makes sense to condition our aircrew and support agencies into taking on non-standard operations and accepting more risk in a calculated manner.”

For Dickinson, this accomplishment is significant for the Strike Eagle because it can carry a greater payload than other fighters, demonstrating the capability to “reach out and touch” places many did not think it could.

“Garrison Forward brought together Gunfighters from every group to contribute to a common mission: making the 366th Fighter Wing more agile and survivable in a great power competition,” said Col. David Stamps, 366th Operations Group commander. “Doing hard tasks during peacetime operations prepares our warfighters for potential future conflict. I’m so proud of the men and women of the 366th Fighter Wing coming together to codify our alternate landing surface operations. We will remain lethal anytime, anywhere, and under any circumstance.”

Innovative solutions and agility are key to successful airpower operations, Stamps said.

