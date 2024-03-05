Oregon Guard 'Service of Choice' Inspires Young Readers in Salem

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon National Guard members visited Hallman Elementary School this week to read books to students as part of the annual Read Across America celebration.



"Read Across America is a nationally celebrated Dr. Seuss week," said Julie Cleave, a reading specialist at the school. "Kids in schools all over try to do things with literacy, whether it be guest readers or more book activities, bookmarks, you know, just really diving into reading."



Cleave said the school held various literacy-themed activities throughout the week. "We celebrate with dress-up days for the week and try to get readers and literacy built into it. So Wednesday was wacky Wednesday, and on Friday, we have a book character parade, so then kids will dress up as the book characters and walk around."



She emphasized that promoting reading is a top priority at the school. "It's just a big thing; literacy is a top priority," Cleave stated.



The National Education Association's Read Across America program encourages reading activities and celebrations throughout the year, culminating in March to commemorate the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss.



Having members of the National Guard, comprised of citizen soldiers who generally serve one weekend a month and two weeks a year, serve as guest readers drives home the importance of literacy and their ability to serve the communities where they live. For this reason, the leader of the ORNG, Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold describes the Oregon National Guard as the military "Service of Choice" for Oregonians.

