USAG Humphreys Installation Commander meets the new Pyeongtaek Police Chief

Photo By Pfc. Ameria Kimble | Colonel Ryan Workman and Jeong Jin Chang, the Chief of Pyeongtaek police pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ameria Kimble | Colonel Ryan Workman and Jeong Jin Chang, the Chief of Pyeongtaek police pose for a photo during a visit on March 6, 2024 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.This event was part of a tour to visit the Humphreys Directorate of Emergency Services, fire department and police agency’s branch office to increase understanding of operations.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ameria Kimble) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Col. Ryan Workman, met with Chang, Jeong-jin, the new chief of Pyeongtaek Police, March 6, to discuss ways for continued cooperation between the installation and the police department.



Upon meeting Chang, Workman congratulated Chang for his appointment and said, “We appreciate the department’s continued support to Humphreys and hope to strengthen our relationship to contribute to the security of the community.”



After the meeting, the installation commander provided a windshield tour of the installation to Chang and the personnel from the Foreign Affairs Department in Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency. The installation commmander also invited the group to visit the USAG Humphreys

Directorate of Emergency Services, fire department and the police agency’s branch office located with in the DES building for them to increase understanding of their operations.



After meeting with the commander and touring the key facilities of the installation, the chief said, “Humphreys is a symbol of the ROK-U.S. alliance and a major facility for national security,” and added, “We will continue to do our best to ensure the safety of Humphreys and Pyeongtaek city.”