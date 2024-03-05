Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Installation Commander meets the new Pyeongtaek Police Chief

    03.08.2024

    Story by Stacey Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Col. Ryan Workman, met with Chang, Jeong-jin, the new chief of Pyeongtaek Police, March 6, to discuss ways for continued cooperation between the installation and the police department.

    Upon meeting Chang, Workman congratulated Chang for his appointment and said, “We appreciate the department’s continued support to Humphreys and hope to strengthen our relationship to contribute to the security of the community.”

    After the meeting, the installation commander provided a windshield tour of the installation to Chang and the personnel from the Foreign Affairs Department in Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency. The installation commmander also invited the group to visit the USAG Humphreys
    Directorate of Emergency Services, fire department and the police agency’s branch office located with in the DES building for them to increase understanding of their operations.

    After meeting with the commander and touring the key facilities of the installation, the chief said, “Humphreys is a symbol of the ROK-U.S. alliance and a major facility for national security,” and added, “We will continue to do our best to ensure the safety of Humphreys and Pyeongtaek city.”

