Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24

    8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing taxies before...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing’s 80th Fighter Squadron and its fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons, departed Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22 to participate in Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 in the Kingdom of Thailand.

    Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.

    8th Fighter Wing units have maintained a consistent presence in this full-spectrum readiness exercise across its 43 iterations, supporting the strong alliance and strategic relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand and demonstrating its commitment to advancing shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 01:07
    Story ID: 465674
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24
    8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24
    8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Cobra Gold
    35th FS
    INDOPACOM
    35th FGS
    CG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT