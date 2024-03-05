KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing’s 80th Fighter Squadron and its fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons, departed Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22 to participate in Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 in the Kingdom of Thailand.
Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States.
8th Fighter Wing units have maintained a consistent presence in this full-spectrum readiness exercise across its 43 iterations, supporting the strong alliance and strategic relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand and demonstrating its commitment to advancing shared objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 01:07
|Story ID:
|465674
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS
