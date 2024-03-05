8th Fighter Wing takes off for Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing taxies before...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing taxies before take off en route to the Kingdom of Thailand to support Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 22, 2024. Cobra Gold demonstrates ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners while strengthening the interoperability of the joint, combined force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick) see less | View Image Page