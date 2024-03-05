Air Force launches online WAPS

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The long-awaited electronic version of the Air Force’s Weighted Airman Promotion System (WAPS) is up and running, and now promotion-eligible Airmen can take a streamlined promotion exam to see if their military knowledge and technical expertise will carry them to the next rank.



The online-based WAPS, implemented in February 2024, effects both upcoming 24E6 technical and 24E5 staff sergeant cycles. It features a shorter instruction period and offers Airmen a level of flexibility in transitioning from the Specialty Knowledge Test to the Promotion Fitness Exam.



"Airmen have the option to proceed to the SKT portion immediately after completing the PFE or take a break of up to 15 minutes before starting the SKT," said JBAB Education and Training section chief Rachel Day in an email. "Airmen do not need to wait for all members to finish the PFE before starting the SKT."



Promotion-eligible Airmen can expect to receive emails directing them to the Pearson VUE website to create an account specifically for the WAPS exam. They will then proceed to the education and training center to confirm their testing date and review the rules and guidelines specific to the online version of WAPS.



To successfully complete the test without any issues, Airmen must arrive in uniform, be punctual, have their CACs (Common Access Cards) ready, and know their Pearson VUE login credentials. Their credentials can be recovered at the testing site if necessary. However, if they are unable to answer the security questions generated during account creation, a new test date would need to be scheduled, and their Pearson VUE account would need to be reset.



The online version of WAPS will not change how Airmen receive their test scores or expedite the current promotion timeline. Scores will continue to be published after the promotion selections are announced, and the existing promotion timeline will remain unchanged.



Support from the 794th Communications Squadron, the 744th Communications Squadron and the 844th Communications Group ensured the smooth launch of the WAPS here at JBAB.



Prior to the launch of the online WAPS, the 794th CS expeditiously developed and delivered 20 alternative logon (ALT) tokens ensuring all Airmen would have unimpeded access to the online exam on their test date. They also provided on-site technicians to respond to communications issues and offer desktop support.



“If there were no ALT tokens available, it would delay promotion testing for a lot of people,” said the 794th CS Operations Flight commander, Capt. Lhened Mendigorin.



The ALT tokens would be used in lieu of a CAC experiencing logon issues.



The implementation of the online version of WAPS enhances promotion testing and supports broader modernization efforts within the Air Force's personnel development endeavors.



"This modernization is a transformative step that enhances the lives and careers of our Airmen," said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass. "By aligning with industry standards, e-testing ensures a secure and innovative platform for fair and equitable opportunities in promotion and career advancement."



For more information about eWAPS, stop by the JBAB Education and Testing Center (Building 52, Stewart Theater).

