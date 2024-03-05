YPG to participate in Yuma Air Show on Saturday

Photo By James Gilbert | On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the 58th annual Yuma Air Show gets underway at Marine...... read more read more Photo By James Gilbert | On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the 58th annual Yuma Air Show gets underway at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) large static display will showcase some of the best Army equipment and the dedicated Soldiers and civilians who support YPG’s developmental test mission. see less | View Image Page

It’s that time of year to pull out the sunscreen and look to the sky to witness outstanding aerobatic stunts and breathtaking maneuvers by some of the world’s most experienced pilots.



On Saturday, March 9, the 58th annual Yuma Air Show gets underway at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.



The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and admission is free, but patrons must enter MCAS by noon to gain admission.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) large static display will showcase some of the best Army equipment and the dedicated Soldiers and civilians who support YPG’s developmental test mission.



From performing maintenance checks on equipment to cleaning vehicles to designing posters, lots of detail and hard work has gone into preparing for the big day.



This year’s show promises to be an exciting experience for the entire family. Children of all ages will be able to touch and feel some of the military’s most sophisticated equipment currently being used on the battlefield. Yuma Proving Ground’s display will include:



• Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

• M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

• M119A3 105 mm howitzer

• HMMWV

• Inert ammunition and replica small arms display

• Puma unmanned aerial system

• Airborne Test Force display of parachutes and other equipment

• Extensive photo and table displays of YPG’s three test centers and the YPG garrison, history, people at work, and much more.

• Military Freefall School display of parachutes and other equipment

• Army recruiter



No backpacks, coolers or weapons are allowed at the air show and there will be security checks on carried items. For more information about specific entrance requirements, you may visit the Air Show website at: yumaairshow.com