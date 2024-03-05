Navy Microbiologist Participates in DODEA-Europe Junior Science and Humanities Symposium

Courtesy Photo | FRANKFURT, Germany (Feb. 29, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Robert Hontz, a microbiologist and health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FRANKFURT, Germany (Feb. 29, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Robert Hontz, a microbiologist and health research scientist with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT's Ghana detachment, took part in the Department of Defense Education Activity Europe Junior Science and Humanities Symposium as a judge, evaluating presentations by students enrolled at Department of Defense schools. NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures to better prevent and treat infectious diseases of military and public health importance in Central, European and Africa Commands. Originally established in 1946 in Cairo, Egypt under the name NAMRU-3, the command moved its headquarters to Sigonella in 2019. see less | View Image Page

FRANKFURT, Germany – Lt. Cmdr. Robert Hontz, a microbiologist and health research scientist with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT’s Ghana detachment, participated as a judge at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) from February 28-29.



Hontz, who attended fourteen high school student presentations during the symposium, was joined by four other judges specializing in computer science, artificial intelligence, bioengineering and astrophysics.



Judges asked student participants questions to evaluate their ability to think critically about their chosen research topic. Following the presentations, all judges conferred and critiqued students based on project content, presentation slides, oral delivery and ability to answer panel questions. Each presenter, accompanied by their mentor, was given ten uninterrupted minutes with the judges to receive encouragement, constructive feedback and mentoring to help them improve in their research projects.



In the end, five students received an invitation to attend the national competition in May. The most outstanding presentations and posters from regional competitions compete at the national competition, which takes place this year in Albuquerque, New Mexico from May 1-4.



Hontz also delivered a 45-minute talk to students about his journey from high school to his service as a scientist in the U.S. Navy. He sat down with student participants to discuss their educational journeys, current interests and their future career goals and aspirations.



“Events like this are critical for instilling a love of science in the next generation,” said Hontz. “I was grateful for this opportunity to see amazing science projects from incredibly talented young people. I hope to make attending JSHS a recurring event and return as a judge for years to come.”



This year’s JSHS included over 30 students and their faculty mentors from DoD schools in the European region, all of whom applied for the chance to participate in either the oral or poster competition.



DoDEA holds the JSHS annually for high school students enrolled at Department of Defense Schools worldwide. This venue offers students the opportunity to present original research projects in oral or poster format to a panel of professional scientists for the chance to earn college scholarships.



NAMRU EURAFCENT conducts surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures to better prevent and treat infectious diseases of military and public health importance in Central, European and Africa Commands. Originally established in 1946 in Cairo, Egypt under the name NAMRU-3, the command moved its headquarters to Sigonella in 2019.