AFMC to host Women’s History Month mentoring panel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Women’s History Month, March 19.



The event will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams at 2 p.m. ET. All AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen and Guardians are invited to tune in to the livestream and participate in the interactive panel.



Heidi Bullock, AFMC Director of Contracting, will host the event, which will focus on the theme of, “Navigating Change in Today’s Department of the Air Force.”



Panelists include:



-Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, AFMC Deputy Commander

-Dr. Kimberly J. Jacoby Morris, STEM Program Coordinator, Air Force Office of Scientific Research

-Maj. Olivia Honeycutt, AFMC C-32/C-37 Program Manager

-Tech. Sgt. Tierra Mills, Paralegal, AFMC Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

-Arthur Grijalva, Deputy Director, Acquisition Delta-Space Warfighting, Space Systems Command



Michele Miller, AFRL Public Affairs Specialist and host of AFRL’s Lab Life podcast, will facilitate the event.



This is the second AFMC Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel of 2024, with events scheduled to occur throughout the year. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and focus on issues related to the groups highlighted in the panel. Additional events are hosted by AFMC centers and installations; personnel are encouraged to check with their local hosts for more information.



The link for this mentoring event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.