Military Health System Honors Military and Civilian Providers for Excellence in Health Care

The annual Military Health System Excellence Awards recognized leaders from across the MHS in a ceremony at the 2024 annual meeting of AMSUS, the Society of Federal Health Professionals, held in National Harbor, Maryland, on Feb. 15.



Dr. Lester Martínez-López, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, told winners they embodied the bright future of the MHS.



“No challenge will be too small if we pull together with the energy and commitment you represent,” Martínez said. “Nothing will stand in front of us.”



Military health leaders joined Martínez to present awards at the ceremony, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen; Army deputy surgeon general, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Rear Adm. Denise Hinton, USPHS deputy surgeon general; U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general; and AMSUS Executive Director and CEO John Cho.



Individual professional awards were given in four categories. The awards highlighted remarkable achievements in a range of topics including leadership, innovation, and other elements of military medicine.



2023 Award for the Advancement of Women Physicians in Military Medicine



This award recognized female physicians for their contributions to military medicine, and for their work mentoring and inspiring young women working in the fields of medicine and science.



Junior Winners

• U.S. Air Force Maj. Anne Marie Kennedy, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska

• U.S Army Lt. Col. Jeanne A. Krick, Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

• U.S. Navy Lt. Com. Ayeetin M. Azah, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

• U.S. Public Service Officer Lt. Cmdr. Miriam C. Dinatale, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland



Senior Winners

• U.S. Air Force Col. Wendi E. Wohltmann, 59th Medical Wing, Texas

• U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christinia B. Rumayor, 261 Multifunctional Medical Battalion, Fort Liberty, North Carolina

• U.S. Navy Capt. Juliann M. Althoff, Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Oak Harbor, Oak Harbor, Washington

• U.S. Public Health Service Officer Capt. Tangeneare Singh, Alexandra T. Augusta Medical Center, Fort Belvoir, Virginia



2023 Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award



Military and civilian registered nurses were honored for their excellence in the field at the tactical and operational level. They demonstrated exemplary leadership and skill resulting in noteworthy clinical or administrative accomplishments that improved the image and practice of nursing in the MHS while exhibiting exceptional compassion and commitment to patients, colleagues, and the nursing profession.



Junior Winners

• U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholas S. Palczer, 88 Medical Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

• U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Christopher R. Jones, 2nd Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina



Midgrade Winners

• U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joanna M. Cooley, 20 Medical Group, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

• U.S. Army Maj. Rebeccah A. Dindinger, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sarah M. Chilson, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Florida



Senior Winners

• U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Desiree D. Pointer, 49 Medical Group, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

• U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher H. Stucky, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany,

• U.S. Navy Capt. Accursia A. Baldassano, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, Tutuhan, Guam

• U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Rosson C. Smith, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Washington, D.C.



2023 Civilian Nursing Leadership Excellence Award



Senior Winners

• U.S. Air Force: Rachel A. Perkins Garner, 56 Medical Group, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona

• U.S. Army: Joan M. Ruttle-King, U.S. Army Medical Command, Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

• U.S. Navy: Jean A. Thurber, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, Spain



2023 Allied Health Leadership Excellence Award



This award honored military allied health professionals in the field at the tactical and operational level. They demonstrated exemplary leadership along with outstanding clinical or non-clinical skills.



Junior Non Provider

• U.S Air Force Capt. Cedric S. Walters, Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

• U.S. Navy Lt. Julia D. Vandrak, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Virginia



Senior Non Provider

• U.S. Air Force Maj. Jessica S. Pabon, 10th Medical Support Squadron, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado.



Senior Provider

• U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kyleigh B. Hupfl, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Virginia



2023 Department of Defense Advancement Toward High Reliability in Health Care Award



Teams from across the services were recognized in four categories:



Continuous Process Improvement

• U. S Army Institute of Surgical Research, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas

• 673 Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, Oak Harbor, Washington



Culture of Safety

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland

• San Antonio Stand Alone Market, San Antonio, Texas

• Naval Hospital Rota, Rota, Spain



Leadership Commitment

• Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

• Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas



Patient Centeredness

• 673 Medical Group, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• 377 Medical Group Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico

• 45 Medical Group Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

• Naval Hospital Rota, Rota, Spain



Martínez closed the ceremony by thanking winners for their service.



“Thank you for your commitment to our enterprise, and to our service members, families and retirees. I'm encouraged we continue to move forward with impressive people like you.”