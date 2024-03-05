52nd FW highlights ACE, mission support innovations as AFIMSC 2023 strategic plan approaches anniversary

With the one-year anniversary of the 2023 Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Strategic Plan approaching March 16, the 52nd Fighter Wing is reporting significant achievements in support of the AFIMSC readiness and community support lines of effort.



As an intermediate-level headquarters, the AFIMSC oversees the Air Force Civil Engineering Center and the Air Force Services Center as well as 83 Air and Space Force installations.



“The work accomplished by the 52nd Fighter Wing directly supports AFIMSC Combat Support and Combat Service Support initiatives,” said Maj. Gen. John Allen, AFIMSC commander. “Projects, such as Arcwater, have large-scale implications across the Air Force that we are excited to support as it continues to grow through the Civil Engineer Center.”



52nd FW units are always getting after ACE and mission support initiatives in keeping with AFIMSC lines of effort through continual process improvement and innovation. 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen have developed and implemented innovations, such as Project Arcwater, solar-powered hardened aircraft shelters and Project Blastwave that have wide-reaching ACE and base defense implications.



“Anytime we can sort of say, ‘This is what we’re doing with what you provide,’ it’s a great opportunity for them to see a return on investment,” said Capt. Ryan Hager, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations.



With the wide-reaching capabilities of Project Arcwater, 52nd CES Airmen are utilizing the scalable components to innovate even further.



“The solar project is taking the battery and the solar fabric from Arcwater and putting it over top of a hardened aircraft shelter so we can collect solar power to operate the HAS doors,” said Master Sgt. James Porter, 52nd CES Operations Flight Heavy Repair superintendent. “This is important because it goes back to resilient basing.”



Instructors from the 52nd LRS Air Force Forces Transportation Training Center – Europe developed an ACE Ground Transportation class to educate GT Airmen throughout U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa how to transport goods across the European theater. This unique course progresses the AFIMSC initiative to prioritize Airmen readiness, attracting GT Airmen from around USAFE ready to advance their ACE skills.



By leveraging community interest in base decisions, Spangdahlem AB continues to make quality of life adjustments needed by Airmen and their families.



The 52nd Mission Support Group reallocated vacant infrastructure to build the Community Commons, a centralized location for base support agencies, such as the Airman’s Attic, USO, and American Red Cross. Developments like this advance AFIMSC initiatives to strengthen cohesion and resiliency for Airmen and their families, centralizing family-based resources and programming for easy access.



With such a wide-reaching area of responsibility, the 52nd FW must continue to innovate and adapt to be on the leading-edge of installation and mission support capabilities. The support of the AFIMSC is essential to these efforts, enabling units with the resources necessary to experiment and develop the warfighter capabilities of the future.

