Army Lt. Col. Todd Reed was honored during a retirement ceremony.

Continuing the legacy of military service



By Sgt. Destini Keene, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs



FRANKFORT, Ky. – Army Lt. Col. Todd Reed was recognized for his distinguished military career during his retirement ceremony held at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, March 1, 2024.



Reed served in the Army for 37 years, where he spent the past five years as the inspector general (IG) for the Kentucky National Guard.



Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, the adjutant general, spoke on behalf of Reed’s service to the KYNG. Lamberton emphasized Reed’s impact on the organization, reflecting on his sacrifice and commitment throughout Reed’s career.



“We are all the beneficiaries of your service, Todd,” said Lamberton. “My belief is we are a better organization by virtue of your service, not only as the senior adviser, but as our IG.”



In an auditorium filled with family and friends who have impacted him since 1986, Reed attributed his successful career to his faith in his opening speech



“First and foremost, I want to thank my heavenly father who was with me during the best and worst of times throughout my career. He provided me with a moral compass, and a direct azimuth on this journey,” said Reed.



Reed then recognized the importance of the support he has received from his parents and his family. support he has received during his career.



“I want to thank my parents, Dave and Harriett, for shaping me into the man I am today,” said Reed. “I would also like to thank my wife, Marti, and my children for all of the sacrifices they have made throughout my career. I love you all.”



Reed shared his excitement for his legacy to continue in the Kentucky National Guard.



“My daughter, Madison, is a first lieutenant in the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, and my son, Rylan, with the 1/149th Infantry Battalion, will commission in May with active-duty infantry,” Reed said.

Rylan highlighted the impact his father’s legacy had on his own career.



“I am proud of everything my father has accomplished in his 37-year career,” he said. “His 'Reed Cares' motto inspires me to be a resilient leader by embracing a ‘one step at a time, one meal at a time’ mindset. This reminds me that not every day is going to be your best day, but when things get hard, giving up isn’t an option.”



According to Reed, he hoped his son would take his advice and apply it to Ranger School one day.



Madison also expressed gratitude for her father's dedication to service and family and how he inspired her to continue the legacy.



As my dad retires, he leaves a lasting legacy,” she said. "[He is] a hero in uniform and at home. His relentless pursuit of joy continues to inspire me, and I am grateful to call him Dad.”



Reflecting on his tenure as the state's IG, Reed highlighted his commitment to improving the lives of Soldiers, Airmen, and command teams.



"The most rewarding aspect of my role, without a doubt, was helping Soldiers," said Reed. “There were many books that I always had access to on my desk at all times. The AMI guide, the Army inspection manual, the Air Force guide, and my trusty Bible. I never made a recommendation without reviewing one of those books.”



Reed expressed his gratitude to Dr. Laurie Hummel, the inspector general for the National Guard Bureau. Hummel played a pivotal role in shaping and influencing Reed's strategic leadership and impact.



Hummel echoed Reed’s strategic leadership, emphasizing his role in sharing best practices and fostering connections that transcended state borders.



"Among the 54, Todd Reed is seen as a superstar, most valuable player, and best friend," said Hummel.



During the ceremony, Reed received the Legion of Merit and the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for his exceptional service while being the eyes, the ears and the voice of the servicemembers, according to their citations.



The ceremony served as a celebration of his accomplishments that have made the Kentucky National Guard a better organization.

