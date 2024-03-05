USACE leads disaster response workshop in Serbia

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ohio National Guard and Serbia government...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ohio National Guard and Serbia government officials participate in a disaster preparedness workshop in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 27-29. The workshop was part of an ongoing program managed by the Institute for Security Governance and implemented by USACE to support countries developing stronger capabilities in disaster response. see less | View Image Page

BELGRADE, SERBIA – A U.S. team of disaster response experts held a 3-day workshop in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 27-29, to promote the importance of private – public partnerships in preparation of a large-scale disaster.



The team, comprised of four members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and three members of the Ohio National Guard State Partnership Program, provided an overview of disaster risk reduction measures that can be used to minimize impacts of a disaster. The team also focused on the importance of cooperation with private – public partnerships and an introduction to community lifelines, said Diane Acurio, USACE Emergency Response and Resiliency Program manager.



The workshop was part of an ongoing program managed by the Institute for Security Governance and implemented by USACE to support countries developing stronger capabilities in disaster response. There were three separate tracks held within the workshop, with specific themes each day and different participants from public, private and civic organizations. All the topics focused on areas in support of reducing disaster risks, preparedness and response.



Acurio said the presentations from USACE and members of the Serbia Sector for Emergency Management, the public, private sector, and industry included topics focused on infrastructure, construction, transportation, protection and rescue, power, energy supply / gas, water management and utility companies, waterworks, sewage, restoration of water in disasters, distribution of water in disasters, water, food distribution, Red Cross, amateur radio in support of disasters and animal rescue support.



“This workshop provided an incredible opportunity for the government and private industry to meet, network and coordinate with each another regarding disaster preparedness and response,” said Acurio.



She said one of the best parts of the workshop was the fact that industry leaders responsible for disaster preparedness and response from grocery stores, energy, water and utilities, transport services, etc., were there and provided information regarding their internal training for disasters.

“Having all these agencies and the private sector together demonstrated the importance of a whole-of-government / society approach to disaster preparedness,” she added.



Acurio said the workshop concluded with an overview of the eight community lifelines that the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently adopted to better manage disaster operations. She said the lifelines are fundamental to a community and must be stabilized before recovery can begin. The FEMA lifelines include energy, transportation, water systems, communications, food water shelter, safety and security, hazardous material, health and medical.