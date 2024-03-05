Maximizing Space Provides Efficiency in Executing Operations for NNSY’s Nuclear Material Division

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Nuclear Material Division (Code 2305) started their spring cleaning early in their material storage area resulting in increased efficiency and improved morale.

NNSY Code 2305 Division Head Kelly O’Hara and the previous NNSY Code 2305 Warehouse Branch Head Brian Hackney came onboard to NNSY in 2018.



“At that time, the warehouse aisles were full of project related material and we also had material spread out over multiple buildings due to the fact that [Building] 297 was at capacity,” said O’Hara. “This impacted our efficiency in processing project waterfront requests as we would have to forklift material out of the aisles to get material off the shelf or we would have to run to outlying buildings to get material.”



O’Hara continued, “So we (including Hackney and current NNSY Warehouse Supervisor Sarah LaReau) collectively determined it was imperative that actions be taken to obtain additional material footprint.”



Additional space was needed so that they could consolidate and organize their warehouse spaces. It took many months working with NNSY’s Production Engineering and Facilities (Code 980) to obtain an additional material footprint in Bldg. 369. By obtaining that footprint, they were able to move out of additional buildings (Bldgs. 62, 184 and 262) and move less frequently needed materials and bulky items to Bldg. 369, which allowed Code 2305 to clear the aisles and reorganize the main warehouse in Bldg. 297.



“In addition to obtaining the additional warehouse space in Building 369, we engaged NAVSEA 08 and received funding to start the process of contracting high density storage solutions for the main warehouse in 297,” said O’Hara. “Hackney and LaReau were instrumental in working with the vendor to develop the storage plans and details.”



O’Hara added, “My material ordering branch head (Gerry Zaner) and one of his engineering technicians (Dave Love) worked very hard to develop a scope of work package and coordinated with Code 400 (Chad Godwin) to successfully contract this million plus dollar project.”



The high density storage solutions project is in the third and final phase of installation. It will add significant capacity to nuclear shop stores, which is vital to material readiness.



Once Code 2305 had the additional footprint in Bldg. 369, it took about two months to get the spaces organized. The high density storage effort took more than two years to put in place.



“The newly organized space has just improved efficiency and morale in the people,” said O’Hara. “The team saw us take serious efforts to elevate this space and organize it for them.”



O’Hara continued, “It was definitely a team effort and multiple branch heads worked together to drive these improvements. It was ‘an all hands on deck’ operation to move materials and organize both 297 and 369 nuke material footprints. Brian Hackney and Sarah LaReau were instrumental in getting this done. Not only did they organize and lead this effort, they have maintained the cleanliness and organizational standards of these nuclear warehouse spaces. The credit goes to these two individuals and their team in getting the warehouse in the condition it is in now and, as stated, Sarah LaReau holds high standards and expectations of her team for keeping the spaces nice and tidy.”



“During this project, I learned how great my team is in driving improvements,” said O’Hara. “They were on a mission to make a difference, and they did it.”



O’Hara added, “I knew my team were go-getters but had no idea what they could do when they worked to this common goal and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 09:01 Story ID: 465556 Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Maximizing Space Provides Efficiency in Executing Operations for NNSY's Nuclear Material Division, by Susanne Greene