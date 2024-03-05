CSM Drury strengthens ties with bilateral partners

Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Drury, the senior enlisted leader for the 10th Support Group traveled to Camp Naha for a meet and greet with Warrant Officer 1st Class Hiroko Ebihara, the senior enlisted leader for the Japan Ground Self Defense Force’s 15th Brigade, 1 March.



“This visit serves to help strengthen the relationship and partnership between our two units,” said Drury. “I am excited for the opportunities our units have to work closer together”.



The 15th Brigade is the bilateral partner unit in Okinawa that most closely resembles the mission and structure of the 10th SG.



During the visit, the two senior enlisted leaders discussed ways for each unit to interact more closely to build a stronger partnership and also took a moment to view the 15th Bde museum and Battle of Okinawa diorama displays together.



During the meeting, Ebihara suggested a senior enlisted leader meeting to view sites from the Battle of Okinawa and also use the senior enlisted relationships to promote unit exchange opportunities on the U.S. side and the Japanese side.



According to Drury, it is also her goal to establish near-future engagements like inviting the JGSDF members to participate in a mock Army Combat Fitness Test and also send U.S. Army Soldiers to participate in their service’s fitness test.



“I am confident that meetings like this will lead to more meaningful interactions,” said Drury. “I look forward in creating the foundation for future leaders of our organizations to build on,” said Drury. “I would like to create a program where JGSDF and U.S. Army Soldiers can work in each other’s units in an exchange. These types of embedments can create lasting impressions for bilateral growth and understanding,” Drury explained. “Our units are challenged with cultural and language differences, these engagements can lead to a greater understanding and tighter bonds. There are a lot of opportunities here for both countries that we should take advantage of. We want to foster these relationships in peacetime, so we don’t have to force them in the event of conflict.

Understanding and knowing our allies closely now pays dividends should something like a conflict with an adversary or an emergency disaster occur,” she added.



Although Ebihara will relinquish her role as the senior enlisted leader of the 15th Bde, Drury plans to use this positive engagement to increase interaction with Ebihara’s successor.

