Corps of Engineers to host public meetings regarding SM-1A deactivated nuclear power plant

FORT GREELY, ALASKA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a series of in-person and virtual public meetings to update and share information on the SM-1A Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning and Dismantlement project at Fort Greely, Alaska, this month. Baltimore District staff overseeing the project will review recently completed project milestones, including information that will impact future work at the site with respect to health and safety, engineering, and waste operations.



Meeting info is as follows:



• March 21, 6-8 p.m. local time at Aurora Community Activity Center, CAC Multipurpose Room B, 2020 Robin Road Bldg. 500, Fort Greely, AK 99731



• March 25, 6-8 p.m. local time at Delta Junction Community Center, 2287 Deborah St, Delta Junction, AK 99731



• March 26, 6-8 p.m. local time at Clarion Hotel Fairbanks, 95th 10th Ave. Fairbanks, AK 99701



Public meetings include an open house information poster session from 6-7 p.m., followed by presentation and Q&A session. All meetings are virtually accessible. Virtual meeting information will be published on the SM-1A website upon availability.



Designed as a first-of-its-kind power plant, SM-1A was part of the mid-century Army Nuclear Power Program and built to test the likelihood of engaging a nuclear power source in arctic conditions while providing power and heat for the utility systems of Fort Greely. In doing so, it allowed for the study of the economics behind such a power source, a significant departure from the typical oil-fired systems engaged in the remote areas of the region.



Now, after sitting in safe storage since shutdown in 1972, the final decommissioning and dismantlement efforts began late last year, following the completed contract award at an estimated value of $95.5 million to APTIM-Amentum Alaska Decommissioning, LLC. The project is expected to conclude in 2029.



Baltimore District teams are part of the Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise (RCX), based at Baltimore District. RCX provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad for projects involving all aspects of radiological work, with a focus on health and safety.



Credentialed members of the media who are interested in attending the public meetings must RSVP to Cynthia.M.Mitchell@usace.army.mil by March 15.



For additional information on SM-1A, including stakeholder updates and project history, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/SM-1A.



Additional Information



