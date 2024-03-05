Andersen AFB hosts ADA Senior Leader Seminar

Members of the U.S. Air Force, Indonesian Air Force, Philippine Air Force, Royal Malaysian Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force came together to participate in the Regional Air Domain Awareness Senior Leader Seminar on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from Feb. 26 – Mar. 1, 2024.



Throughout the seminar, leaders discussed air domain strategies, policies, terminology and also developed a network of Allies and partners that have a shared understanding of air domain awareness (ADA).



“ADA is providing countries with knowledge of what is happening in their area so that they can ensure the sovereignty of their nation,” said Kevin Palko, Pacific Air Force ADA program manager. “While the course contains a lot of discussion on equipment and training, the core of it is with our Allies and partners’ trust and improving our relationships.”



Palko explained that Andersen AFB was an important place to host the ADA seminar due to its critical location in the Indo-Pacific and because it is home to the 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron.



“The 36th TAS is comprised of highly skilled personnel providing expertise, training and mentorship to partner nations’ air forces,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Alexander, 36th TAS current operations superintendent. “Our mission is to foster strategic partnerships, enhance regional security and deliver unparalleled expertise in airpower integration, ensuring a dynamic and collaborative force ready to meet pacing challenges.”



The 36th TAS also works directly with our Allies and partners through 35 different programs that go beyond air domain awareness.



“We collaborate with a diverse range of countries across the Indo-Pacific region, including but not limited to: Japan, Australia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and the Freely Associated States,” said Alexander. “Our engagements span various areas such as training, exercises and capacity-building efforts to promote regional security and interoperability aligned with significant security cooperation initiatives.”



While the 36th TAS has been working with our Allies and partners, Palko was working to develop the ADA course for the past two years. He expressed his gratitude towards all of the individuals that came together to make it possible and looks forward to see ADA grow within Indo-Pacific Region.



“This is just the beginning of a five-year plan for the ADA program and after the first day it was a great feeling to see the vision of the program become a reality,” said Palko.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 17:43 Story ID: 465530 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE , GU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen AFB hosts ADA Senior Leader Seminar, by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.