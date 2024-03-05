Women’s History Month 2024: Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

by: Rachel Melchor



In a historic move in 1980, former President Jimmy Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History week. Building on this momentum, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution establishing a yearly national celebration.



Fast forward to 1986, the Women’s History Project, now known as the National Women’s History Alliance, strategically advocated for an expansion of the commemoration. Their efforts bore fruit as Congress granted approval, extending the observance into the entire month of March. Today, the nation annually unites to honor and recognize the remarkable achievements of women during National Women’s History Month.



Underlining the significance of this year's celebration is the theme, "Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion." As declared by the National Women’s History Alliance, the 2024 theme pays homage to the invaluable contributions of women who have committed themselves to championing equity, diversity, and inclusion across all facets of society. It serves as a tribute to the trail-blazers who held steadfast in their belief in a future free from bias and discrimination.



Beyond a celebration, Women’s History Month prompts a reflection on the often overlooked contributions of women to U.S. history. Throughout the annals of American history, countless pioneering women have valiantly fought for their rights, toiled tirelessly for equal treatment, and made significant strides in diverse fields such as science, politics, sports, literature, and art.



These accomplishments stand as a testament to the resilience and tenacity of all the amazing women who have shaped our nation. The journey has been marked by progress and achievement, with each passing day witnessing women advancing further towards a future defined by equity, diversity, and inclusion.



“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” – Madeleine Albright (1937-2022), U.S. Secretary of State.

