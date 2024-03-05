Seussville at Ellis D. Parker Elementary kicks off Read Across America Week 2024

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.-- Ellis D. Parker Elementary School teachers and students kicked off Read Across America week with Seussville on March 1 in celebration of the author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday on March 2. Geisel, more commonly known by his pen name Dr. Suess, has authored 60 children’s books selling over 600 million copies worldwide.



Information Media Specialist for Parker Elementary School, Robert Amuso, worked alongside staff, parents, and volunteers to bring an immersive Seuss-like atmosphere directly to the students on Fort Novosel.



“Read Across America Week begins with Dr. Seuss’s birthday and we just want to have a fun day for the students to celebrate that,” Amuso said. “We fill the gym with games and activities for the pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first grade students to come and be immersed in their favorite Dr. Seuss books. They also have special guests coming in to read to them in their classrooms throughout the day.”



While Seussville is geared towards younger students, no grade level is left out of the fun.



Amuso continued, “The older grades are participating by making butter from the “Butter Battle Book,” Ooblek from “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” and all kinds of creative activities. Every student was given a juice box and goldfish bag from the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) as a snack while they watched a Dr. Seuss movie with their class.”



Teachers and students joined together throughout the school day for chances to win prizes including pencils, bookmarks, and even gift cards to local restaurants.



“There is hourly trivia with the principal, over the intercom, for everyone to participate in. Everyone has a chance to win,” said Amuso.



It’s not just the students that share a love for Dr. Seuss’s literature, many teachers grew up on these titles.



“Oh, I love Dr. Seuss, if you couldn’t tell,” joked Amuso, donning a Cat in the Hat Costume. “’I Can Read with My Eyes Shut!’ has always been my favorite.”



It takes a lot of work to bring events like Seussville to life for a school of 600+ students, but teachers like Amuso find joy in the process.



“If they say a picture can paint a thousand words, just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces is worth all the work and planning. The faces of the soldiers that volunteer to help as well… that is, just, everything,” said Amuso.

