Oklahoma Guardsman receives Star of Valor for heroic actions

Photo By Spc. Danielle Rayon | Spc. Alexander Weimer, assigned to Bravo Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Danielle Rayon | Spc. Alexander Weimer, assigned to Bravo Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, speaks with Col. Andrew Ballenger, commander of the 45th IBCT at his Oklahoma Star of Valor Ceremony at the Muskogee Armed Forces Reserve Center, Muskogee, Oklahoma, March 3, 2024. Weimer was recognized for his bravery and compassion while assisting civilians involved in a vehicular collision while on his way to drill. (Oklahoma Army National Guard by Cpl. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Alexander Weimer was awarded the Oklahoma Star of Valor in a ceremony held at the Muskogee Armed Forces Reserve Center, Muskogee, Oklahoma, March 3, 2024.



Weimer earned the award for his courages actions at the scene of a head-on collision on April 21, 2023 that claimed the life of one motorist and left several others injured and trapped in their vehicles.



“There was a pretty severe accident,” said Capt. Travis Wilsey, commander of Bravo Company, 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “He came upon it and just reacted as every Soldier should. It was an amazing story.”



Weimer was on his way to military duty when he encountered the two vehicles that had collided head-on and immediately stopped to assist.



Taking charge at the scene, Weimer directed a bystander to dial emergency serves and began assessing a trapped driver before removing the driver from the damaged vehicle.



Finding the passenger unresponsive, Weimer moved to the second vehicle, where he again pulled a trapped driver from a rolled over van.



Weimer continued to put his military skills to use as first responders arrived at the scene. He assisted pulling a passenger from the rolled van and helped calm disoriented and distraught survivors of the accident.



Once emergency services arrived, Weimer stayed to assist with removing the passenger of the second vehicle, as well as helping keep a survivor calm. He remained on the scene until all individuals involved were taken to the hospital to receive care, then proceeded to his military training.



“It’s just a different side of serving the state and community and how important it is,” Weimer said about his swift response to the incident.



According to Wilsey, Weimer’s actions exemplify the values of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Citizen-Soldiers: leadership, courage and selfless service. Guardsmen serve not only the nation, but the friends and neighbors in their communities.



“Spc. Weimer is an exemplary Soldier,” said Wilsey. “He’s always motivated, always willing to help out and obviously has great selfless service. He’s a Soldier you can rely on in any situation.”