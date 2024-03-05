Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Forges Ahead, Surpassing 150 Beds Toward a 200-Bed Goal

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Story by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has now exceeded 150 inpatient beds, marking significant progress toward their objective of increasing its inpatient bed capacity to 200.

    "We've come a long way in a short time, and I'm so proud of our team for coming together to make it happen, stated U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed hospital director. "Inpatient census is directly tied to our ability to develop and sustain the skills of the health care team, and equally importantly, our ability to provide the care that our patients need, whenever they need it."

    Austin went on to share that for them to receive patients with the highest acuity from around the world, "Walter Reed must be ready, and surpassing the century-and-a-half mark is a significant milestone on that journey."

    To ensure a seamless transition to increased bed capacity, Walter Reed has onboarded more than 200 new hires across various fields over the last six months. This strategic staffing effort has allowed for a safe transition to increased inpatient capacity.

    Significantly adding to their progress, the iconic 4 East medical unit was reopened in December 2023. The medical unit is renowned for its role in saving the lives of 17 Afghan trauma patients and more than 100 COVID-19 patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and a nation-wide nurse shortage, Walter Reed continues to optimize the health, safety, and readiness for our Nation's past, present, and future heroes anytime, anywhere, always.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:19
    Story ID: 465521
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Forges Ahead, Surpassing 150 Beds Toward a 200-Bed Goal, by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military health system
    walter reed
    mhs
    dha
    inpatient bed capacity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT