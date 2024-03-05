Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has now exceeded 150 inpatient beds, marking significant progress toward their objective of increasing its inpatient bed capacity to 200.



"We've come a long way in a short time, and I'm so proud of our team for coming together to make it happen, stated U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed hospital director. "Inpatient census is directly tied to our ability to develop and sustain the skills of the health care team, and equally importantly, our ability to provide the care that our patients need, whenever they need it."



Austin went on to share that for them to receive patients with the highest acuity from around the world, "Walter Reed must be ready, and surpassing the century-and-a-half mark is a significant milestone on that journey."



To ensure a seamless transition to increased bed capacity, Walter Reed has onboarded more than 200 new hires across various fields over the last six months. This strategic staffing effort has allowed for a safe transition to increased inpatient capacity.



Significantly adding to their progress, the iconic 4 East medical unit was reopened in December 2023. The medical unit is renowned for its role in saving the lives of 17 Afghan trauma patients and more than 100 COVID-19 patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic and a nation-wide nurse shortage, Walter Reed continues to optimize the health, safety, and readiness for our Nation's past, present, and future heroes anytime, anywhere, always.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:19 Story ID: 465521 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Forges Ahead, Surpassing 150 Beds Toward a 200-Bed Goal, by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.