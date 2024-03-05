NMCSD Celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (jMar. 6, 2024) Hospitalman Ariel Sherwood, from Saint Paul, Minn.,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (jMar. 6, 2024) Hospitalman Ariel Sherwood, from Saint Paul, Minn., represents the versatile and multi-talented aspect of dental assistants as Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates Dental Assistant Recognition Week, March 3-9. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

In an effort to recognizing the versatile and multi-talented aspect of dental assistants, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates Dental Assistant Recognition Week, March 3-9.



One dental assistant at NMCSD, Hospitalman Ariel Sherwood, from Saint Paul, Minn., and daughter of an active-duty U.S. Marine, was inspired from a young age to pursue a dental profession.



“Seeing the spirit of service that my father has always demonstrated to our nation, Marine Corps, and his fellow Marines is something that made me appreciate the act of service,” said Sherwood. “It was second nature for me to pursue a military career.”



Sherwood had initially embarked on a child development career, but her curiosity and yearning to learn more about orthodontics derailed any further pursuit of the former career interest.



“There is something truly transformative in the world of maxillofacial procedures that has drawn me to enlist in the Navy and become part of this amazing community,” explained Sherwood. “With my dad serving as a recruiter at the time, I conducted extensive research as to which service had the best fit for me and it came down without a question that it would be the Navy.”



The journey from boot camp, through dental assistant training and to her first duty station at NMCSD was about as thorough as it could be for Sherwood.



“Nothing could prepare me for the abundance in on-the-job training opportunities, actual patient care, and — best of all —witnessing transformational changes in the lives of our beneficiaries as what I’ve lived since reporting to NMCSD,” accounts Sherwood. “By far the most exciting component of my job is the ability to really have more hands-on patient interaction as an orthodontist dental assistant.”



The journey has only begun for Sherwood as she has her eyes set on attending dental school.



“I have every intention to go on to dental school and hopefully reaffiliate myself with the Navy,” expresses Sherwood. “I feel that my calling is not only the Navy, but also our military affiliated beneficiaries. The opportunity to serve our active-duty, retirees, and family members is priceless.”



For now Sherwood shares the following message with her fellow dental assistants.



“I want everyone to know that I am honored to serve as a dental assistant in the Navy and that the value you bring to the fight in truly immeasurable,” said Sherwood. “We ensue the readiness of our service members and we also restore dignity — one smile at a time.



