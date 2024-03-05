FORT MOORE, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2024 U.S.
Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 10-16 on USAMU ranges.
The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Moore, Georgia.
The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve
and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students.
The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes
superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting
of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.
Some of the highlight days for media to attend are:
Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. - Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee will provide
opening remarks to the All Army competitors. To learn more about Plumlee, go to
https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/plumlee/.
Thursday March 14 at 1 p.m. - the Excellence in Competition Pistol Match will have Soldiers
shooting pistols in combat gear from the standing, kneeling and prone positions.
Friday, March 15 at 8 a.m. - the combat rifle match and 1 p.m. for the bullseye pistol match.
Saturday March 16 at 8 a.m. - multigun matches.
MEDIA ATTENDANCE: For media who wish to attend, please text the USAMU PAO at (706) 464-
6154 to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Moore. Pick-up times will be 30 minutes before the
match start times listed above.
DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Moore Access
Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 15:57
|Story ID:
|465518
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Moore & USAMU Host 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT