Fort Novosel hosts IMCOM commanding general

The commanding general of Installation Management Command, Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland present Charlene Franklin, support agreements management and program analyst, with a coin on Feb. 28 for revitalizing and enhancing the USAG Risk Management Internal Controls program.

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--The commanding general of United States Army Installation Management Command Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland visited Fort Novosel on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to share their gratitude and connect face-to-face with the professionals of the Fort Novosel garrison.



Jones and Copeland, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio, have traveled frequently with the goal of speaking to all 104 Army installations across the globe.



“The sergeant major and I travel like this almost every single week. We’ll work in San Antonio on Monday and Tuesday, then get on a plane and go to a different city and spend all day Wednesday with a whole new base. When we come to each of these places, we don’t want to see things, we don’t want to see places, we just want to see people. So, it really is, all about you all,” Jones said.



Jones expressed his appreciation for civilians and soldiers who are dedicated to serving those who serve.



“As green suiters, we hear ‘Thank you for your service’ a lot, especially since Sept. 11, 2001,” he said. “But I think what we don’t say enough is that our IMCOM professionals serve as well,” Jones said. “We want to give you a very sincere thank you for what you do and show appreciation for the difference you make here for Fort Novosel and as part of the garrison team. We know that there are a lot of things you could have done whether it was right here in the Dothan or Enterprise area, or beyond. But you chose to serve right here on Fort Novosel.”



Copeland, with a background in the Military Police Corps, explained having a deep connection and appreciation for installations across the Army.



“I wouldn’t trade working with IMCOM for the world. This is my dream job. My family is dual military, so all my children went to the CYS, CDC, and most of their schooling right on Army installations. I have a great appreciation for all that you all do for our families,” said Copeland. “I say that, to say thank you. Thank you for assisting Army families, like mine, to not only serve but to raise their families at the same time.”



After expressing sincere gratitude for the Fort Novosel garrison, the commander and command sergeant major asked for praise and suggestions from those in attendance, listening and responding accordingly.



Jones and Copeland continued their tour and met with teammates from the Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Emergency Services, the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare & Recreation, Directorate of Human Resources, along with the Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, commanding general, United States Army Aviation Center.



During the visit, Jones also gave his Commander’s Coin to five members of the Fort Novosel staff who stood out for their service excellence:



Daniel Cape, Supervisory General Engineer, for rewriting the BASOPS contract valued at $24 million.



Ed Stasiak, Range Operations Officer, for preventing a break in service the range operations and maintenance contract after the passing of the sole owner of the contract company.



Christopher Ernest, Lead Human Resources Assistant, for streamlining the Warrant Officer Candidate School transition process, completing over 800 WOCS packets.



Charlene Franklin, Support Agreements Management and Program Analyst, for revitalizing and enhancing the USAG Risk Management Internal Controls program.



Cpt. Amanda Outlaw, Supervisory Security Guard, for expertly overseeing 48 security guards, installation Visitor Control Centers, and property after a short notice retirement.



“Being here gives us the opportunity to listen to many of you voice your praise of the people around you and your concerns. Those are the two reasons are why we are here. We appreciate you all for allowing us to listen and say thank you.”