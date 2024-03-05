Big hearts for furry patients: Fort Novosel Veterinary Treatment Facility

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Military veterinarians are a special breed of service member, often filling many roles on an installation. The Fort Novosel Veterinarian Treatment Facility (VTF) is run by a small but mighty team, according to Officer-In-Charge Capt. Jacquelynn Watson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.



Most people don’t know that military veterinarians also serve as the post food inspectors and are fully responsible for the medical care of all military working dogs (MWD) assigned to an installation. There are currently 8 MWDs assigned to Fort Novosel and 1 deployed.



“My favorite part of the job, without question, is the military working dogs. They are my passion,” stated Watson. “Their kennels are across the street, and they just treat us so well. I try to do as much as I possibly can for them, in return.”



The relationship between the VTF and the 906th Military Working Dog Detachment is impeccable,” Watson said. “It’s probably the best relationship I have ever seen in the Army. I can just walk over to see some dogs. They can walk over and pick up their prescriptions. That relationship is truly what gets me excited to come to work each day.”



All military veterinarians are USDA accredited which allows them to issue health certificates required for overseas duty stations. They prioritize active-duty service members with orders that need certificates for their animals to PCS with them. “We really don’t want them to have to travel 3-4 hours off post for certificates, so they are of highest importance when it comes to appointment slots,” explained Watson.



The VTF can support many routine dog and cat services including annual vaccines, well checks, microchipping, flea and tick prevention, ultrasound, radiology, and even simple surgery.



“Surgery is difficult at the moment because we only have one technician, and she is active duty as well,” explained Watson. “We are often gone for different training or needs of the Army. I have a civilian vet also, but between he and I, we only have one tech to share.”



Appointments are scheduled Monday through Wednesday 0800-1600 and Fridays are primarily set aside for the working dogs and administration work.



Watson said that because personnel capabilities are currently limited, sometimes patients must be referred off post if not booked far enough in advance. “We are here for the installation first and foremost. We try to do what we can with the limited amount of people we have on staff.”



The VTF service prices aren’t always more affordable than off post facilities here in Alabama. Pricing is set by the Army. The cost of services, however, goes right back into the Fort Novosel community as a non-appropriated funds program.



“We have had service members that come in thinking their pets’ checkups are free or covered under insurance. It’s important to remember that Tricare does not currently include coverage for our four-legged family members,” said Watson.



The Fort Novosel VTF may have a small team juggling several roles, but it’s matched with big hearts for the furry patients in their care. If you live on post, play your part, and have your on-post pets registered upon arrival. For a full list of hours and contact information find their webpage at https://home.army.mil/novosel/my-fort-novosel/all-services/veterinary-care

