NETC Selects Two IWTC Virginia Beach Sailors as 2023 Instructors of the Year

By Lt. Kevin Radford



PENSACOLA, Fla. – On Mar. 6, 2024, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, presented Lt. Amanda Brown and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Brandonjoe Juan with Officer Instructor of the Year and Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year awards at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute Koppy auditorium in Pensacola, Fla.



The beginning of these awards dates to the fall of 2023, when instructors from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach submitted Instructor of the Year packages for the command for their various ranks.



Unbeknownst to Brown and Juan at the time, their exemplary work would be recognized at a much higher level than the schoolhouse on Dam Neck Annex.



Brown and Juan were awarded Officer Instructor of the Year and Mid-Grade Instructor of the Year, respectively, for IWTC Virginia Beach in October, then later recognized by the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) in November for the same distinction.



In December, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) subsequently named Brown and Juan as Military Instructors of the Year for 2023, marking the first time two awardees from IWTC Virginia Beach were recognized in the same year in the last decade. For perspective, the five winners of this prestigious distinction were chosen from a pool of over 10,000 instructors across the country in the Navy’s Force Development domain. Through their diligent work in 2023, Brown and Juan exhibited sustained superior performance by working toward the commander of NETC’s directives of building trust, increasing performance, and closing gaps in the classroom via their roles as instructors.



During 2023, Juan served as the Operational Intelligence (OPINTEL) "C" School Course Supervisor and an instructor for Intelligence Specialist (IS) "A" School in 2023. As Course Supervisor, Juan began a revision for the OPINTEL C School course that included aligning course curriculum development to fleet standards and revising over 30 course documents. Between the two courses, Juan personally delivered more than 1,700 hours of instruction that helped 98% of the students pass the course. Juan also served as the Duty Military Training Instructor Watch Bill Coordinator, mentored six Master Training Specialist (MTS) candidates, volunteered as a Warrior Toughness Training Coordinator, and facilitated physical training as an Assistant Command Fitness Leader. In addition to winning Instructor of the Year at three levels, Juan also was received the Vice Admiral Rufus L. Taylor Award for Excellence in Intelligence Instruction.



During the same time, Brown served as the Afloat Watch Station Intelligence Course (AWIC) Red Database Manager Instructor. She was responsible for maintaining over 3,200 scenario injects for commands, which included three Carrier Strike Groups and three Amphibious Ready Groups, during their pre-deployment certifications. Brown provided seamless instruction to these commands in the realms of watch standing fundamentals, red force tracking, and tactical reporting, and others. Brown also served as the command’s MTS Coordinator and revived the command’s program with a new instruction and training process, leading to 31 instructors qualifying as Master Training Specialists. Brown was also a recipient of a Naval Intelligence Community Award in 2023, taking home recognition as the Shore Rear Admiral Thomas A. Brooks Intelligence Junior Officer of the Year.



At the award ceremony, Czerewko praised Brown, Juan, and the other three instructors of the year in their categories, as being the best instructors in the Navy; and said he appreciated their contribution to training the next generation of Sailors.



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 74 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of over 300 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 7,000 students yearly at five training sites. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Jacksonville and Mayport, Fla.; Kings Bay, Ga.; and Groton, Conn.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.