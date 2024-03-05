The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Museum opens in Ozark, Alabama

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--“Quiet Professional” is a frequented nickname for United States Army Warrant Officers, but recently those voices were raised beyond a whisper. The first Warrant Officer Museum was officially opened on Feb. 23, 2024, inside the Holman House in Ozark, Ala. paying homage to the legacy of Warrant Officers and to encourage generations to come.



Col. Kevin E. McHugh, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College Commandant, opened the evening with appreciation for the Warrant Officer Corps, both past and present.



“This is a very special evening to take some time to talk and think about the contributions of warrant officers since their inception in 1918,” McHugh expressed.



McHugh shared heartfelt gratitude for everyone that brought the museum to life.



“We were having a hard time finding where to put these artifacts,” McHugh said, “and I got a call from then [United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence] Chief-of-Staff [retired] Col. Whitney Gardner, suggesting I give Mayor Blankenship a call. So, I did and we met.”

McHugh explained that it was just about a year ago to the day that Blankenship offered a place to establish the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Museum at the historical Holman House.



“Without a doubt, we could not have done it without him. Mark, thank you and your entire team for helping build this partnership,” McHugh Said.



Partnering with the Army community at Fort Novosel is a high priority according to Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship.



“We’re always looking for ways to connect with Fort Novosel. We already had the National Guard Museum upstairs. A recent class of Warrant Officer Candidates came out and built a much-needed retaining wall for the Holman House in the backyard. The whole wall took only four hours to complete. It was incredible. The city of Ozark truly looks forward to continuing this partnership for years to come,” Blankenship said.



President of the Warrant Officer Historical Foundation, retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Albert G. Curving, was recognized for contributions to not just the corps but the museum as well.



“When you go upstairs you may see a picture frame over the fireplace that has a song and lyrics. That was written and produced by Al, and it is called Eagles Rising. This is what it’s about, these long-standing partnerships,” said McHugh.



Fort Novosel volunteers were recognized for their “blood, sweat, and tears,” according to McHugh, including Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ray, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Thompson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Valdez, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Albert, and 1st Sgt. Santiago-Perez.



McHugh has a lifelong respect for the warrant officer community, aside from being the current Commandant. He unveiled the stairwell to the museum with final recognition to a warrant officer that led the way for him personally, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Peter Chadwick McHugh.



“As the commandant of USAWOCC, I may not be a warrant officer, but I was, in fact, raised by one. He inspired me as an aviator, as a soldier, and as my dad,” concluded McHugh.



The Warrant Officer Museum is officially opened inside the Holman House in Ozark, Ala. For tour information call­ 334-774-9321.



For more information on the Holman House retaining wall built by a recent Warrant Officer Candidate Class, read the article here https://www.army.mil/article/269481/wocs_and_boss_build_wall_and_bring_community_together

