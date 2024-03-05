Photo By Telly Myles | Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Newport News Shipbuilding to...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Newport News Shipbuilding to gain firsthand insights into the Quality of Service (QoS) standards that impact the lives of Sailors stationed on ships and boats undergoing construction and overhaul, March 5. see less | View Image Page

During his visit, Kilby (left) was met by Commodore Submarine Squadron Eight Capt. Brian Hogan (right) before embarking on a comprehensive tour of the Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) Supplemental Module Outfitting Facility (SMOF). This facility plays a crucial role in supporting the Virginia Class Submarine (VCS) Program, ensuring that submarines are equipped to meet the highest standards of functionality and safety.