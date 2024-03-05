Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Story by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby visited Newport News Shipbuilding to gain firsthand insights into the Quality of Service (QoS) standards that impact the lives of Sailors stationed on ships and boats undergoing construction and overhaul, March 5.

    During his visit, Kilby (left) was met by Commodore Submarine Squadron Eight Capt. Brian Hogan (right) before embarking on a comprehensive tour of the Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) Supplemental Module Outfitting Facility (SMOF). This facility plays a crucial role in supporting the Virginia Class Submarine (VCS) Program, ensuring that submarines are equipped to meet the highest standards of functionality and safety.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:50
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
