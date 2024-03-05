Scott Poffenberger: learning engineering in the classroom and the field with USACE

Photo By Andre Hampton | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District new employee and intern, Scott...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District new employee and intern, Scott Poffenberger, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, begins his employment at the Cleveland Project Office while continuing his education at Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities to reach your full potential. We are a world-class organization working as one to serve the people of the great Buffalo and Cleveland area and the Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

Opportunities for hands-on learning in engineering and a chance to help solve some of the nation’s toughest challenges may exist in your own back yard or near your college campus.



Scott Poffenberger joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Cleveland Project Office as an intern while attending his first year at Cleveland State University’s engineering program school.



Scott took a few moments out of his on-boarding process to talk about his experience and let us get to know him better.



Q: Where are you from?



Scott: I grew up in Dayton, Ohio and traveled around through my service with the U.S. Navy as a Nuclear Operator. Cleveland is my most recent stop after living in Charleston, South Carolina twice, Newport News, Virginia, and Yokosuka, Japan.



"I’m excited about the opportunities for growth with my personal experience and career... I get to be hands-on and apply what I’m learning in the field to what I learn in the classroom and vice-versa."



Q: What are you studying at Cleveland State University?



Scott: I just started in the Civil Engineering program. I think the Civil Engineering degree is a great start and base in engineering since it provides the education that allows movement into other specialties. I like the possibility of learning about these so I can find a true fit for my future career.



Q: How did you find out about the internship with USACE?



Scott: I was at Cleveland State University’s Washkewicz College of Engineering career fair and I stopped by the Corps of Engineers table to find information about them and what roles they have in the organization.



I spoke to Matt Snyder from the district’s Cleveland Project Office, and he mentioned internship opportunities which appealed to me. I submitted my resume and information in hopes it would work out and, thankfully, it did.



Q: What motivated you to take the position as a USACE intern?



Scott: There are a lot of great benefits. I’m excited about the opportunities for growth with my personal experience and career. Most of my experience has been through the military and, through my internship, I get to be hands-on and apply what I’m learning in the field to what I learn in the classroom and vice-versa.



The ability to schedule work around my class schedule is tremendous for me. I’m married with two kids and between my wife’s work schedule, my internship, and school schedule, things are working well for us. I’m extremely grateful this internship fits the hours needed to keep my school schedule and family moving like clockwork.



Q: What are your plans following your internship?



Scott: I plan to continue my classes at Cleveland State University with a possibility of going back to the Navy. That door remains open. But with my family and young children, I have to weigh that option when the time comes.



I’m enjoying my time with the team at the Cleveland Project Office and learning everything I can. I’m anxious to get out and see how a lot of these projects I’ve heard about, studied, and researched function once the weather breaks and the construction season kicks off again.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers internship program has brought talented students to the forefront of the engineering industry, with many returning to full-time work at USACE in fulfilling careers that make a difference around the world.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District offers careers within a culture rich with opportunities to reach your full potential. Join a team that puts People First and promotes teamwork. We are a world-class organization working to serve the people of Buffalo and Cleveland, the Great Lakes region, and the Nation. Our jobs offer great tangible benefits, including health insurance, education programs, paid vacation, and a stable path to retirement.



If you are a former or current military service member, start your civilian career by applying today. However, a military background is not required. Search for USACE job listings at www.usajobs.gov and join our team today.



Send us your resume today: dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil