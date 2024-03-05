301 FW Center for Career & Leadership Development: A New Horizon for Airmen through Local Solutions

Photo By Nije Hightower | 301st Fighter Wing members gather at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth,...... read more read more Photo By Nije Hightower | 301st Fighter Wing members gather at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on February 3, 2024. The Center for Career & Leadership Development held a performance statement writing workshop to prepare Airmen for enlisted performance statement. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas – The Oxford Dictionary defines professional development as “the development of competence or expertise in one's profession.” In the Profession of Arms, this ranges from occupational skills or technical expertise in one’s career field to institutional competencies, which are key to providing the agility necessary to operate successfully in a constantly changing environment at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. The Air Force Strategic Master Plan’s Human Capital Annex recognizes that a “World-class application of airpower requires a highly specialized and competent workforce developed through deliberate training, education and leadership experiences.”



In the 301st Fighter Wing professional development isn't just a concept; it's a mission imperative. The 301 FW's Center for Career and Leadership Development (CCLD), known as "The Center," blueprint was introduced by Force Development’s Flight Chief, Senior Master Sgt. James Cavin, and pioneered by a group of dedicated Airmen, with a visionary commitment to cultivate a culture of continuous learning and frontline development.



“While professional development exists in many forms throughout organizations, execution depends on several contributing factors, mainly consistent advocacy and formalized processes; we feel that The Center does both,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Rapelje, Command Chief and Chair of The Center’s council. “Foundational documents such as the AFRC Task Order and the Enlisted Force Development Blueprint empower The Center to provide leadership-focused training to our Airmen, tailored to have the greatest impact based on where they are at in their career. Mission command and leadership at the lowest level is a force multiplier and essential in Great Power Competition, it is our job as leaders to establish that culture within our formations.”



The Center intends to create a curriculum aligned with Air Force development goals, establish a collective calendar for predictable opportunities, optimize attendance, and foster the professionalism of Airmen within the Air Force Reserve Command.



Led by a team of passionate individuals, including Co-Chair and Talent Management Consultant Master Sgt. Catherine Rayos, The Center takes a tailored approach to development, focusing on the unique needs and aspirations of each Airman.



“We want to develop Airmen at all levels,” said Rayos. “We make sure that everyone is given an opportunity to work on weak areas and self-improvement while figuring out what their personal strengths and weaknesses are.”



The Center’s mission is to deliver developmental special experiences, embedded with foundational and occupational competencies; and Airmen leadership qualities, enhancing our Airmen’s functional and leadership skills to meet the challenges of current and future operating environments.



For more information about the Center for Career and Leadership Development, including class schedules and registration, visit The Center’s SharePoint page at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/301FWProfessionalDevelopmentCommittee2.