DLA Land and Maritime gears up for annual supply chain conference

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, in partnership with DLA Aviation and the National Defense Industrial Association, is gearing up to host the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition in downtown Columbus, Ohio, April 23-24, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



The two-day event will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss current and future challenges with a focus on the sustainment aspects of the National Military Strategy. This year’s theme is “Adapting Today’s Sustainment Partnerships to Support Tomorrow’s Integrated Deterrence.”



Attendees will hear from leading industry executives, Defense Department senior officials and multiple general/flag officers. With a projected 1,100 attendees, collaborative breakout sessions and a knowledge bar will be key in providing vendors and customers the opportunity to engage with DLA in smaller group settings.



“This includes large and small businesses – those seeking to work with DLA and those who already are,” said Jeremy Swonger, an industry engagement manager for DLA Land and Maritime.



Swonger said that 20 breakout sessions are scheduled and will offer a dynamic exchange of knowledge in a more intimate space.



“Participants can chat and exchange points of view in a comfortable space with solid, defined objectives,” Swonger said.



In addition, a knowledge bar will be available in the Exhibit Hall each day. This will serve as an informal session where attendees can interact directly with key leaders to hear what they’re passionate about as well as an extension of some popular technical breakout sessions, Swonger said.



“The goal is to establish a free-flow, two-way exchange of information and ideas,” he said.



Swonger added that that the collaboration and relationship-building created through the breakout sessions and knowledge bar are vital to the overall success of the conference.



This year’s scheduled breakout sessions are:



• Cost and Pricing: Attendees will gain insight on current supply chain issues driving price volatility and instability, pricing alternatives and opportunities for collaboration to achieve best value. This will be an opportunity for open discussion between government and industry acquisition professionals on how to achieve a higher level of support to the warfighter.



• Supplier Assessment and Supplier Performance Risk: This breakout will provide awareness and education of the SPRS application, performance scoring, as well as a working knowledge of how to gain access and navigate through the system.



• DLA Internet Bid Board System: This presentation will provide participants information on how to access and navigate DIBBS, a web-based application that enables the supplier community to search, view and submit secure quotes, proposals and requests, and view other procurement information related to DLA.



• Replenishment Parts Purchase or Borrow and Source Approval Request: This forum will cover the RPPOB and SAR programs’ processes and procedures to help both government and industry partners understand how these programs work and how to best utilize them.



• Cast and Forge: DLA’s Casting and Forging Program is managed by both DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime teams and supported by both the American Metalcasting Consortium and the Forging Defense Manufacturing Consortium. This forum will cover the multitude of services that this government funded program provides and how they support both government and industry partners.



• DLA Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages: There will be two breakout sessions for DMSMS. The sessions will focus on entry into the DMSMS program as well as the processes used to manage, support and potentially perform End-of-Life buys for items that will soon be unattainable.



• DLA Sourcing and Qualifications Program: Participants should attend this session if they are interested in becoming a qualified manufacturer on any of the military specifications managed by DLA that contain a qualification requirement. This session will provide a background and scope of the program, the process used to establish and maintain a supplier base, the requirements needed to participate and the tools used to maintain the program.



• Doing Business with DLA: DLA Land and Maritime and DLA Aviation Small Business leadership, as well as APEX Accelerator and the Small Business Administration, will provide an overview of DLA, APEX Accelerators, and SBA along with more specific guidance on how to start working or expand your business with DLA. Participants will gain valuable information and points of contacts that will assist all small businesses working with DLA.



• Matchmaking Event for Large and Small Businesses: DLA Land and Maritime and DLA Aviation Offices of Small Business Programs will facilitate two matchmaking sessions, providing an opportunity for small businesses and large original equipment manufacturers to engage one another. Small businesses will be matched with large business prime contractors for a series of private, 10-minute meetings occurring throughout the conference.



• Forecasting and Supplier Collaboration: During this session, DLA Business Process Support will look ahead over the remainder of FY24 and FY25 at expected focus areas and DLA investments. The session will also include an opportunity for questions and answers to address topics of concern with industry partners.



• Provisioning Support: This session will explore how DLA Logistics Information Services serves as a bridge from fielding to sustainment. DLIS provides direct assistance to provisioning stakeholders from the pre-award phase through lifecycle sustainment through comparative analysis of logistics product data and evaluation of engineering data for provisioning contractual deliverables from a DLA sustainment perspective.



• Acquisition and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification: Cyber threats and attacks are increasing daily. This session will focus on the DFARS contractual requirements related to cybersecurity, discussing policies and procedures related to cybersecurity and safeguarding information.



• Vendor Shipment Module: The presentation will explain the role of VSM in managing transportation for shipments of DLA material from vendors to DLA customers and warehouses. This presentation is geared toward new users, but even vintage VSM users will benefit by learning how to avoid the most common order processing errors and obtain valuable insights about DLA’s transportation program.



• Warstopper Program and Defense Priorities and Allocation System: Attendees will gain insight on the Warstopper Program – tasked with identifying industrial base vulnerabilities and implementing mitigation strategies to sustain a healthy and robust supplier base capable of delivering warfighter readiness and cost-effective solutions in at-risk industries.



• Coffee with Contracting: The DLA Land and Maritime and DLA Aviation Offices of Small Business Programs will facilitate an opportunity for contractors to engage contracting officers from Aviation, Land, and Maritime for a question-and-answer session. An experienced panel from Pre-Award, Post-Award, and the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate will be available for an interactive discussion with the audience.



• Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans: STRIVE conducts research and provides education, outreach, and advocacy for improving the lives of veterans and military service members. Dr. Craig Bryan, a clinical psychologist and director of the Division of Recovery and Resilience at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, will lead a breakout session in addition to providing a presentation on day one of the conference.



• DLA Packaging: This breakout session will provide attendees with the basics in understanding packaging requirements, packaging codes, military standards, commercial standards and what happens when there is a packaging or marking discrepancy. Tips, tools, and other valuable information will be provided.



• In addition to being a Day 1 keynote speaker, Joint Staff Global Strategy and Economics Advisor Pete Steen will hold an open question and answer session.



More information on the 2024 DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition can be found here. To register, visit https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/4/23/4780---dla

