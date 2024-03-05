Army Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) Ground Station Prototype - Award

The Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) announced today that Palantir Inc. was awarded Phase 3 of the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) for the development and delivery of Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground station prototypes.



The OTA, valued at $178.4 million, covers the development and delivery of 10 TITAN prototypes, including five Advanced and five Basic variants, as well as the integration of new critical technologies. This was awarded through an OTA agreement, which allows the Army to leverage innovative solutions from non-traditional defense contractors.



“We are thrilled to move into the next phase to deliver these revolutionary capabilities to our warfighters,” said Col. Chris Anderson, Project Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics. “TITAN provides game changing technologies on how we collect, process and disseminate intelligence across the battlefield, providing us a decisive edge in supporting Multi-Domain Operations.”



Palantir was selected as the preferred vendor after a competitive prototyping phase, in which it delivered a TITAN Advanced prototype based on operational requirements and user feedback from Soldier Touch Points. The prototypes were evaluated at a capstone demonstration during the competition.



TITAN is the Army’s next-generation Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance ground station, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to rapidly process sensor data received from Space, High Altitude, Aerial and Terrestrial layers. TITAN will provide intelligence support to targeting and situational awareness and understanding, ultimately reducing the sensor-to-shooter timeline and enabling Multi-Domain Operations.

