U.S. Ambassador Nathalie Rayes Engages with 173rd Airborne Brigade at Croatian Base

SLUNJ, Croatia (March 6, 2024)—In a display of diplomatic collaboration, U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nathalie Rayes visited the 173rd Airborne Brigade at the Croatian base to engage with troops, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun, sample a Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE), and discuss strategic initiatives, including Croatian range expansion.
Ambassador Nathalie Rayes' visit to the 173rd Airborne Brigade highlighted her commitment to diplomatic relations and demonstrated a genuine interest in the daily lives of paratroopers. She spoke with soldiers seeking to understand their experiences and perspectives on duty and service. Her visit underscored the strong alliance between the United States and Croatia, emphasizing shared commitments to security and cooperation.
During the visit, Ambassador Rayes’ discussions with key U.S. and Croatian defense leaders focused on the strategic importance of the Croatian range expansion and stressed the collaborative efforts between the two countries in enhancing training capabilities and readiness.
For media inquiries regarding the visit, please get in touch with Capt. Jennifer French, 173rd Airborne Brigade Public Affairs Officer, +1 (319) 541-6429 or Jennifer.c.french2.mil@army.mil
Republic of Croatia (Croatia)
