    U.S. Ambassador Nathalie Rayes Engages with 173rd Airborne Brigade at Croatian Base

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    03.06.2024

    Story by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    SLUNJ, Croatia (March 6, 2024)—In a display of diplomatic collaboration, U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nathalie Rayes visited the 173rd Airborne Brigade at the Croatian base to engage with troops, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun, sample a Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE), and discuss strategic initiatives, including Croatian range expansion.

    Ambassador Nathalie Rayes' visit to the 173rd Airborne Brigade highlighted her commitment to diplomatic relations and demonstrated a genuine interest in the daily lives of paratroopers. She spoke with soldiers seeking to understand their experiences and perspectives on duty and service. Her visit underscored the strong alliance between the United States and Croatia, emphasizing shared commitments to security and cooperation.

    During the visit, Ambassador Rayes’ discussions with key U.S. and Croatian defense leaders focused on the strategic importance of the Croatian range expansion and stressed the collaborative efforts between the two countries in enhancing training capabilities and readiness.

    For media inquiries regarding the visit, please get in touch with Capt. Jennifer French, 173rd Airborne Brigade Public Affairs Officer, +1 (319) 541-6429 or Jennifer.c.french2.mil@army.mil

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 08:10
    Story ID: 465445
    Location: SLUNJ, HR
