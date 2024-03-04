2nd Fleet, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 execute NATO maritime mission for Steadfast Defender

In the frigid climate just north of the Arctic Circle, a contingent of maritime personnel from Norfolk, Va. are forward deployed to command and control the largest NATO exercise in decades. Commander, Task Force North (CTF North) staff arrived in Bodø, Norway Feb. 11 to establish, maintain and execute maritime missions during Steadfast Defender 2024.



Reinforcing the trans-Atlantic link between NATO Allies and partners is a major goal of this maritime command element headquarters, which is comprised of staff from U.S. 2nd Fleet and Expeditionary Strike Group 2. Their forward presence and leadership in the exercise enables NATO maritime units to operate seamlessly in any environment.



Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk and 2nd Fleet, emphasized that CTF North demonstrates North America’s commitment to NATO.



“My 2nd fleet staff are operating forward as CTF North to oversee fourteen Allied and partner navies throughout the maritime operations,” said Perry. “Steadfast Defender is a valuable experience for our Norfolk-based team, who are gaining proficiency commanding mission ready forces in the European operating area. Interoperability is essential because NATO faces the most dangerous and unpredictable security environment in decades. So this is an incredible demonstration of NATO’s unity, resilience, and readiness to respond to an attack on this defensive alliance. The NATO Alliance is ironclad, and we are ready, if challenged.”



Reestablished as a fleet headquarters to defend the maritime avenues of approach between North America and Europe, and oversee deterrence and security of the Atlantic Ocean and east coast of the United States, 2nd Fleet maintains a “maneuver arm” element to respond across the Atlantic Ocean and into the High North. This capability can involve commanding and controlling forward forces from 2nd Fleet headquarters in Norfolk, or sending an expeditionary maritime command element forward to oversee forces in theater. CTF-N is exercising that second construct.



Sailors assigned to CTF North provide a wide range of expertise to include operational coordinators, maritime operations center personnel and military planners.



Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, deputy commander, CTF North, explained that the staff, made up of British, Canadian, Dutch, Danish, French, Finish, Norwegian, and U.S. personnel are integrating with each other and learning through each engagement.



“Training in Norway, especially in the Arctic, is an invaluable opportunity for U.S. service members supporting Steadfast Defender. As a joint force, we are showing our ability to integrate with NATO allies and Sweden,” said Nicholson. “Our ability to rapidly deploy a sophisticated NATO command element headquarters, largely staffed by the U.S., seamlessly into a Norwegian facility in a strategically important location would not have been possible without a strong U.S.-Norway partnership. For us, it’s more than just words, we are showing our dedication to the alliance and security in the region through our actions.”



The staff is residing and working in Bodø during exercise Steadfast Defender providing around the clock command and control to all exercise-related maritime activities. Capt. Michael Desmond, CTF North's chief of staff, underscored the importance of all team members' contributions.



“We are proud to be here in Norway, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to our Allies and Partners,” said Desmond. “Everyone on this exceptional headquarters staff brings unique expertise that helps to strengthen the Alliance by developing interoperability and capacity-building across a spectrum of warfighting readiness.”



Second Fleet develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



U.S. Navy photos and b-roll are available on DVIDS. For more information, contact c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.



