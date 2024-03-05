AIRLANT officially kicks off the Active-Duty Fund Drive to support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

The official kick-off ceremony for this year’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active-Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) was held at U.S. Fleet Forces Command Headquarters on board Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, March 5.



This year’s NMCRS ADFD chair is Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT).



During the ceremony, remarks were provided by Verissimo, as well as U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) Deputy Commander Vice Adm. John Gumbleton and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Chief of Operations Dawn Cutler. The U.S. Marine Corps was represented by Fleet Marine Force Atlantic Commanding General Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh.



The ceremony also featured a ceremonial cake-cutting and emphasized the importance of active-duty Sailors and Marines in the Hampton Roads community donating to support their brothers and sisters in arms. NMCRS has been supporting Sailors and Marines for 120 years.



As the chair, Verissimo kicked off the event by emphasizing that as prices of goods continue to rise and interest rates on loans remain high, organizations like NMCRS provide an unmatched quality of service for Sailors and Marines.



“You know where every dollar is going,” Verissimo said. “Sailors and Marines face unexpected challenges financially and they need somewhere to turn for guidance and help, and that is why NMCRS is so critical for our military members.”



Gumbleton also discussed the importance of the annual drive, “By Our Own, For Our Own.”



“I echo Rear Adm. Verissimo’s ask for support and engagement. Both will make a difference in the lives of Sailors, Marines, and their families,” Gumbleton said. “Support the society today, for what it will do tomorrow.”



“We are here to help Sailors and Marines to maintain their readiness, so they are not stressed over finances,” Cutler said, who expressed her gratitude for the support from leadership for the 2024 Active-Duty Fund Drive.”



The Active-Duty Fund Drive started March 1 and will run through April 30.

