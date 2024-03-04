Pizza parties for pledges: AER kicks off at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – After last year’s successful pizza campaign, the Army Community Service office is bringing back it’s pizza incentive to encourage Soldiers to give back.



“Due to popular demand, we will be bringing back monthly morale events,” said Katie Christy, ACS manager.



The annual campaign kicked off at Camp Humphreys, March 1, at the 8th Army headquarters. This year ACS has an additional goal of seeing $100,000 in donations with 20 percent Soldier participation.



“We aren’t asking for large sums of money from our active duty population,” said Christy. “If everyone donates seven dollars we would reach our goal and ensure the financial stability of our AER program.”



To get after that goal, “pizza and pledges,” a program that was piloted last year, will take place April 3 at 11 a.m. – however the location has yet to be determined. The unit who has the highest donation participation percentage in the month of March will be the winners of the event. While individuals can donate online, it is encouraged to use unit representatives so that the organization will receive participation credit. Two more events will follow allowing other units to earn a slide of the pie.



“Last year our section provided approximately $1.3 million worth of our assistance to around 650 clients in the USAG Humphreys community,” said Christy. “Operating in an (overseas) environment creates unique opportunities and obstacles, so AER is even more critical to the success of our community.”



The 82-year old organization provides financial aid to Soldiers through zero-interest loans, scholarships and grants. Each year the campaign’s goal is to ensure 100 percent of Soldiers are informed about the benefits and programs AER provides, and to offer Soldiers the opportunity to voluntarily participate through donates.



To donate, or to learn more about ways to receive assistance, stop by the Army Community Service office on the first floor of BLDG 6400 (Maude Hall) or visit AERhq.org.

