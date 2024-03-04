Pride of the Pack: Airmen 1st Class Gabriella Bell

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen 1st Class Gabriella Bell, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Support Squadron, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of March 4-8.



Bell was recognized for her dedication to the work within the 8th OMRS and her willingness to serve others as the face of the 8th Medical Group front desk.



“I am the face of the medical group; the first person our patients see when they come to check in,” said Bell. “I enjoy helping our patients out, it's almost like I’m the liaison between them and the providers.”



She also supports the 8th MDGs booster club by serving as the vice president and plans and executes several morale events throughout the year.



Bell plans on using her job environment to her advantage while working on her nursing degree.



“Being in this workplace and seeing what everyone does has made the thought of becoming a flight nurse more intriguing,” said Bell.



Congratulations and thank you Airman 1st Class Bell for your hard work and dedication to the Airmen of the Wolf Pack.

