Soldiers from Camp Humphreys volunteer at a local orphanage

Photo By Sgt. Duong Le | Soldiers with the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys' Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program decorate masks with children from the Ikseonwon orphanage in Cheonan, Feb. 24, 2024, during a visit to the orphanage. The Soldiers participated in arts and crafts and played games with the children as part of their community outreach program in partnership with the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys public affairs office. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Duong Le)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – More than twenty members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteered at Ikseonwon, an orphanage located in Cheonan City.



During the visit, Soldiers interacted with children through various activities such as coloring Hahoe masks and playing the games Jegichagi and Yutnori to celebrate the first full moon of the year.



“I was very happy to be able to do something for someone other than myself and it warmed my heart as I saw the smiles on the children’s faces grow over time,” said Sgt. Jordan Owens, Humphreys BOSS program vice president.



Owens said he plans to gather the Soldiers who participated in the event for a return trip, with the ultimate goal of visiting Ikseonwon on a regular basis to support the children.



Yoo, one of the children at Ikseonwon, shared how much fun the children had with the American Soldiers.



“One of the Soldiers had a dance battle with my friend, and we all laughed a lot watching them,” said Yoo. “When we played soccer, I could tell they were going easy on us because we are smaller than them, so I was grateful and hope we could play soccer together again.”



The Association of Korea-America Alliance and Wirae Forum, which is a member of the Camp Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Organization, also participated by offering complementary lunch.



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys runs the BOSS program, which strives to improve the welfare and morale of single and unaccompanied Soldiers. Additionally, Soldiers who participate in the BOSS program contribute to the local community through various volunteer activities throughout the year.