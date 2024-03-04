Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Receives Battle “E” Award

    MDSU-1 Conduct Search and Survey Operations in Maui

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct search

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Story by Gilbert Aquino 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    CORONADO, Calif. – Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 was awarded the battle efficiency Jan. 30.

    The battle “E” award is awarded annually to a select number of commands within Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) that display outstanding readiness and efficiency throughout the previous year.

    “What sets MDSU-1 apart from the other commands is our constant pursuit of excellence across an incredibly diverse range of operations,” said Cmdr. Mark Anderson, commanding officer of MDSU-1. “With five units of action, we provided concurrent support to two numbered Fleets, salvage response to Joint and Navy regions across INDOPACOM, and humanitarian support to international, federal, state, and local governments.”

    As an Outside Continental United States Command (OCONUS), MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment.

    “We are professional, efficient, relentless, and compassionate – not only in what we do, but also how we do it,” said Anderson. “It's impressive to watch this team tackle problems and navigate difficult situations. I'm most proud of how we've come together to leverage our successes and struggles to achieve the highest level of performance.”

    In 2023, MDSU-1 conducted 15 significant expeditionary operations, 13 fleet and joint support operations, and five contingency operations alongside nine ally and partner nations. Highlights include joint field activities with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency searching for remains of fallen service members in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, decompression chamber & diver support for U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s Arctic deployment, advanced battle damage assessment and repair while under the tow aboard the Ex-USS Cleveland, and support to civil authorities in the aftermath of the wildfires on Maui.

    Other Pacific-based Naval Expeditionary Combat Commands who received the Battle “E” include Underwater Construction Team TWO, (UCT 2), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion EIGHTEEN (NMCB 18), and Maritime Expeditionary security Squadron ELEVEN (MSRON 11).

