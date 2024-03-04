Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE Receives Battle “E” Award

Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | U.S. Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct search...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lianne Hirano | U.S. Sailors assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct search and survey operations in Lahaina Harbor in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 27, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano) see less | View Image Page

CORONADO, Calif. – Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 was awarded the battle efficiency Jan. 30.



The battle “E” award is awarded annually to a select number of commands within Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) that display outstanding readiness and efficiency throughout the previous year.



“What sets MDSU-1 apart from the other commands is our constant pursuit of excellence across an incredibly diverse range of operations,” said Cmdr. Mark Anderson, commanding officer of MDSU-1. “With five units of action, we provided concurrent support to two numbered Fleets, salvage response to Joint and Navy regions across INDOPACOM, and humanitarian support to international, federal, state, and local governments.”



As an Outside Continental United States Command (OCONUS), MDSU-1 provides combat ready, expeditionary rapidly deployable mobile diving and salvage companies to conduct harbor clearance, salvage, underwater search and recovery, and underwater emergency repairs in any environment.



“We are professional, efficient, relentless, and compassionate – not only in what we do, but also how we do it,” said Anderson. “It's impressive to watch this team tackle problems and navigate difficult situations. I'm most proud of how we've come together to leverage our successes and struggles to achieve the highest level of performance.”



In 2023, MDSU-1 conducted 15 significant expeditionary operations, 13 fleet and joint support operations, and five contingency operations alongside nine ally and partner nations. Highlights include joint field activities with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency searching for remains of fallen service members in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, decompression chamber & diver support for U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s Arctic deployment, advanced battle damage assessment and repair while under the tow aboard the Ex-USS Cleveland, and support to civil authorities in the aftermath of the wildfires on Maui.



Other Pacific-based Naval Expeditionary Combat Commands who received the Battle “E” include Underwater Construction Team TWO, (UCT 2), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion EIGHTEEN (NMCB 18), and Maritime Expeditionary security Squadron ELEVEN (MSRON 11).