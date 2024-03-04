Air National Guard Director visits the 128th Air Refueling Wing

MILWAUKEE - The Director of the Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, and his spouse, Dianne Loh, visited the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 3, 2024, for flight simulator training and a tour of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard units.



During their visit, the Lohs toured the base, observed an exercise alert response and visited with wing Airmen and leadership, accompanied by 128th ARW Commander, Col. Charles C. Merkel.



“The overall impression is very positive,” said Lt. Gen. Loh, commenting on his visit at the 128th ARW. “From the young Airman that got back from tech school who met me at the gate and gave me a very professional post briefing, to the aircrews, to the intel folks and command post, it's been phenomenal.”



As part of the visit, Lt. Gen. Loh coined 10 128th ARW members in recognition of their exceptional leadership and achievements; from leading joint task forces, personal excellence, and exceeding expectations in mission objectives. All 10 128th ARW members were recognized for their efforts and dedication in support of force readiness and mission accomplishment.



“It’s really great to recognize your superior performers, so we thank them for all their hard work,” said Lt. Gen. Loh. “The award winners that you put in front of me are very special, because it is all about the people. I will be able to sleep well at night knowing that the next generation that comes will take care of our national security and national defense.”



In addition to the tour, Mrs. Loh sat down with base leadership organizations such as the Rising 6 and Top 3, as well as special emphasis councils that meet monthly to advocate, educate and celebrate the diversity of members at the 128 ARW. With the goal to support Airmen, Mrs. Loh discussed the ways to promote, enhance and improve Airman and family readiness.



“Every single Airman has a voice and it needs to be heard,” said Dianne Loh . “These organizations are very important. If you are serving in our military, you are serving our people, you are representing America, you all equally have a voice.”



Before their departure, Lt. Gen. Loh and his spouse attended the Senior Leader Dinner with 128th ARW leadership, ending their visit with a clearer insight of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

