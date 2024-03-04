Walter Reed Champions Auditory Fitness on World Hearing Day and Beyond

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Douglas S. Brungart poses for a photo in front of the tower at Walter Reed...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Dr. Douglas S. Brungart poses for a photo in front of the tower at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), Nov. 8 2023. Dr. Brungart, is the Chief Scientist of the National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center at WRNMMC. see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black – WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center joined Department of Defense stakeholders and the global community in championing auditory fitness on World Hearing Day, an annual observance held on March 3rd to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hearing loss affects people of all ages and is often preventable. In fact, millions of Americans between the ages of 20 and 69 have high frequency hearing loss that may have been caused by exposure to loud noise at work, home, or in their recreational environments. In many cases, this hearing loss could have been prevented or mitigated with proper noise control.



National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center



“We are building on the tremendous legacy of hearing and speech research at WRNMMC, which dates back to the establishment of the first Army hearing treatment center at Walter Reed General Hospital in 1943, “ shared Dr. Douglas S. Brungart, Ph.D., the Chief Scientist of the National Military Audiology and Speech Pathology Center (NMASC) at Walter Reed.



In 1946, the Army consolidated all four of its treatment centers into a single location at the Forest Glen annex of Walter Reed, which was the start of the Army Audiology and Speech Center.



“One of the four programs consolidated into the Walter Reed annex was led by Raymond Carhart, who is credited with coining the term “Audiology” and is often referred to as the father of the profession.”



Earlier this year, Brungart accepted a prestigious 2023 Presidential Rank Award for his leadership, contributions, and relentless commitment to public service. “Hearing plays an innate and profound role in our ability to communicate with one another, so I hope this 2023 Presidential Rank Award paves the way for continued research and development to protect our service members,” said Brungart – who is proud to be the face of DHA’s commitment to hearing health.



At Walter Reed, Brungart focuses on the application of advanced technology to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss and other hearing and speech disorders.



DOD Champions Auditory Fitness to Prevent Hearing Loss



According to Brungart, auditory fitness for duty is assessed for individuals in jobs that are potentially dangerous or involve the safety of others (i.e., firefighting, law enforcement, operation of an aircraft, etc.). Military Auditory Fitness for Duty standards refer to the hearing thresholds and profiles that will dictate whether a service member is able to perform his or her duties safely and effectively in the field. One of the main missions of auditory fitness for duty efforts is to determine what level of hearing is necessary for military personnel to perform the requirements of their jobs.



The DOD conducts more than 1.5 million auditory exams each year, a source of pride for Brungart and audiologists committed to preserving the hearing of the nation’s service members. “Although some hearing injuries are the result of acute acoustic traumas, most hearing loss in the military is an invisible injury that develops slowly over the course of a service member’s career. Consequently, the only way to identify hearing problems in the military services is to conduct regular audiometric testing, “explained Brungart.



Personal Protective Equipment



The military employs many forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) to aid in protecting hearing, but many of these options impair situation awareness and communications and/or are not comfortable for continuous use, according to Brungart.



That’s why Brungart and his colleagues continue to promote the use of custom-fitted noise reduction devices. DOD personnel exposed to continuous or intermittent noise at or above 85 decibels during an 8-hour period, or impulse noise sound pressure levels of 140 decibels or greater for at least one day per year, must be enrolled in a hearing conservation program.



CDC Tips for Healthy Ears



Do:

• Use earplugs in noisy places

• Check your hearing regularly

• Wear your hearing aids regularly when advised

• See a doctor if you have ear or hearing problems



Don’t:



• Put cotton buds, oil, sticks or pins inside your ears

• Swim or wash in dirty water

• Share earphones or earbuds

• Listen to loud sounds or loud music



To learn more about Walter Reed’s Audiology and Speech Pathology Center, visit this link: https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Audiology-Speech-Pathology