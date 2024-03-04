480th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment movement in Baltic region with NATO allies

Courtesy Photo | Pilots shake each others hands during Agile Combat Employment training in the Baltic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pilots shake each others hands during Agile Combat Employment training in the Baltic region, Feb. 29, 2024. They worked alongside NATO partners, further strengthening domain awareness, key alliances and interoperability. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron conducted Agile Combat Employment training in the Baltic region, Feb. 29, 2024. The squadron worked alongside NATO partners, further strengthening domain awareness, key alliances and interoperability.



The purpose of the mission was to execute ACE operations to Estonia and Poland, practicing and demonstrating the 480th FS’s ability to quickly generate and deploy airpower from smaller or dislocated airfields across Europe.



“Not only were we able to practice and demonstrate the generation of airpower from a dispersed location, but we were also able to strengthen the bond with our Estonian allies in the process,” said Capt. Bryan Meek, 480th FS pilot. “By continuing to foster these strong and strategic relationships within NATO, we are sharpening our competitive edge whilst preparing to win in a dynamic global environment.”



Exercising ACE with NATO partners helps strengthen multilateral partnerships and leverage strategic relationships in the European theater.



While en route, RAF Mildenhall’s KC-135 Stratotanker provided fuel for Spangdahlem’s F-16 Fighting Falcons over Germany, Poland and Estonia.



“Members of the 351st Air Refueling Squadron provided critical fuel to two fighters from the 480th Fighter Squadron,” said Capt. Rico Hilliard, 351st ARS pilot. “It was a great experience working with the 480th FS as we were able to coordinate mission timing and requirements the day prior to the ACE movement.”



The 480th FS F-16 pilots practiced basic fighter maneuvers before landing in Ämari AB, Estonia. On the ground, the 480th FS interacted with Estonian Defense Forces, who executed the refueling of 480th FS Vipers and other ground operations. Some of these duties included guiding pilots into parking positions, setting chocks and working on shutdown procedures with the U.S. Air Force pilots.



The 480th departed Ämari AB and completed their mission by landing at Łask AB, Poland where Spangdahlem airmen interacted with the Polish Air Force.



ACE addresses today’s changing threat environment, which no longer allows the U.S. Air Force to treat overseas bases as sanctuaries. It shifts generation of airpower from large, centralized bases, to networks of smaller, dispersed locations.



These exercises demonstrate Spangdahlem’s mission capabilities through the implementation of ACE by landing at two different air bases. ACE practices and training with our key NATO partners reinforces multilateral relationships and leverages strategic unity in the European domain.