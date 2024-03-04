Fort Drum residents take advantage of warm weather with roller skating

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes residents take advantage of the warm weather March...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes residents take advantage of the warm weather March 4 after the ice-skating rink was converted for roller skating at Monument Ridge. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 5, 2024) -- Unseasonably warm temperatures may put a damper on a few outdoor winter activities this week, but Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes has something new for residents.



The ice-skating rink at Monument Ridge, lacking for ice during a 60-degree warm spell, has been converted for roller skating. Chris Altman, MCH Resident Advisory Board president, brought his kids for an after-school skate March 4 to test it out.



“I think the roller rink will be just as popular, if not more so, than the ice rink,” he said. “Of course, only time will tell. But I see a lot of kids using roller skates and roller blades. Now that we have a rink that also has hockey nets, maybe they will show an interest in roller hockey.”



The facility rules are the same for roller skating, and they are posted outside the rink and at Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes Ice Rink page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553274381870. It is still operated by an all-volunteer staff of community members, which Altman said has worked out well during their opening season.



“We had a few obstacles with odd winter weather, but overall, I’d say it went pretty well,” Altman said. “Most of the time it was open skate, so we could give kids the chance to learn how to skate. I found quickly that most of the population that plays hockey normally play later at night, so we used that to our advantage for more open skate time for kids and adults.”



Four-time Stanley Cup champion and New York Hockey Hall of Famer John Tonelli donated the rink to Mountain Community Homes in December. Dean Harrison, MCH project director, said it quickly became a new source of pride and enjoyment for Fort Drum residents.



“It was great seeing family members having a great time on ice this winter,” he said. “Whether it was kids learning how to skate for the first time or a group organizing a pickup hockey game, I think we got a lot of people out there despite some uncooperative weather this winter. And now, it will serve as another recreational opportunity for community members the rest of the year. Another win-win for Fort Drum.”