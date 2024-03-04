86th OG Spouse Tour provides look into Military Life, Mission

The 86th Operations Group hosted a spouse immersion tour to provide spouses with a better understanding of the groups mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2024.



The tour was organized to offer a rare glimpse into the daily operations and challenges faced by their loved ones.



"We wanted to create an opportunity for our spouses to not only see what we do but also to appreciate the sacrifices and commitments involved in military service," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerson Medina, 86th OG executive officer. "This tour was a way to bridge the gap between our professional lives and our families, fostering a deeper sense of understanding and support."



Spouses toured different parts of the 86th OG where they received briefs, got hands-on demonstrations and were able to see aircraft up close.



“It is all very cool and I am happy they let us do this tour,” said Melissa Wilkinson, spouse of Capt. Luke Wilkinson, 76th Airlift Squadron C-21A pilot. “A lot of other bases do not do tours so it is great to see how my husband and his team contribute everyday.”



Over 20 spouses and family members attended the event and were given insight into the various missions the 86th OG carries out in support of the 86th Airlift Wings critical operations across the European and African theaters.



“I really enjoy learning about the different squadron’s missions and history,” said Ashley Coughlin, spouse of Lt. Col. Kevin Coughlin, 86th OG deputy commander. “Spouses do not often see how vital the different units are to the bigger mission and seeing how they fit in, and how they do it is a great way for us to help support our spouses and their teams in our own ways.”



Through immersion tours like these, Ramstein AB and the Airmen stationed here reaffirm their commitment to supporting not only those in uniform but also the loved ones who stand behind them, united in their shared dedication to service and sacrifice.

